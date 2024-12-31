Marvel Rivals: How to Join NGP Membership and All Exclusive Rewards
Marvel Rivals is free-to-play, which means NetEase Games needs to find other ways to utilize the game’s massive playerbase as a product. That includes pushing its NGP Membership and offering exclusive rewards for anyone who signs up.
As part of a new push, NetEase is trying to get Marvel Rivals players to join its NetEase Gamer Premium program, which will act as a newsletter and more that the company can use to connect with users outside of the game. But why would you want to sign up?
What is NetEase Gamer Premium in Marvel Rivals?
If you have seen NetEase Gamer Premium or the NGP Membership being pushed in Marvel Rivals, it is because it is the company’s newsletter that it uses to push news, updates, and other content to its players outside individual games.
NetEase essentially uses the NGP Membership as a way to market other games and content to players who sign up even if they only play a single title like Marvel Rivals. And, to entice players to sign up, the company ties in things like “exclusive benefits and privileges” for its games.
For Marvel Rivals, NetEase is promising exclusive member events, items, and more for players who sign up.
NGP Membership Rewards for Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games notes that Marvel Rivals players who sign up for NetEase Gamer Premium will have access to content only available through the membership.
This will include an exclusive event called Member’s Day that will feature “missions and abundant rewards.” Exclusive items will also be available, though NetEase has not specified details for either piece of content yet. This will likely include special skins for heroes and other cosmetic items in the future.
Newsletter subscribers will also get information sent directly to their email, such as new patch notes for the game and more.
How to Sign Up for Marvel Rivals NGP Membership
If you want to sign up for NetEase Gamer Premium/NGP Membership—which is completely free—you just need to launch Marvel Rivals and go to your message inbox in the top right corner.
Once you open the message, click on the image and it will take you to the NGP application on the NetEase website. From there, you will need to enter you Player UID, which can be found on your player profile in the game, and apply.
A second message should appear in your inbox once you apply, which will ask you to bind an email to your account. To do this, open the link and enter the email you want to use. Shortly after, an email with a verification code should be sent to you, which you can then enter to complete your sign up.