Marvel Rivals Human Torch and The Thing Release Date - Everything We Know
Marvel Rivals is already deep into Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, meaning the next set of playable heroes should be dropping sooner than many players think.
As part of a larger-than-usual season, the Marvel Rivals devs plan to deliver a total of four heroes during Season 1—the entire Fantastic Four. The Thing and Human Torch are set to join the game’s roster next, and we already have a solid idea of when they will drop.
When do The Thing and Human Torch Release in Marvel Rivals?
We already know that both The Thing and Human Torch will be released during Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, with a date likely landing in mid to late February based on what the developers have said.
According to the Marvel Rivals developers, the plan is to release a new hero every half-season. This likely means a new hero every six to seven weeks barring any changes or delays to the release cadence.
If we use the Jan. 10 start date for Season 1 where Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman were added to the game as a benchmark, The Thing and Human Torch should be released around Feb. 21 or 28.
Leaks, and general knowledge of Marvel Rivals’ hero classifications, have already revealed that Human Torch will be a Duelist while The Thing will come in swinging as a Vanguard. NetEase will share more information about the two heroes closer to their actual release timeframe, but this lines up with what was said in the Season 1 release videos.