Marvel Rivals IGNITE Tournament Ends in Surprise Upset
The Marvel Rivals IGNITE Season 3.0 Mid-Season Finals was the game's first offline LAN tournament, having a whopping $500,000 prize pool and 8 teams across various regions duking it out in Guangzhou, China. After four days of mostly 3-0 and 3-1 matchups across the board, the Grand Finals boiled down to RAD and ENVY, the two underdogs who came from the Play-In Stage.
After a solid battle at the Grand Finals, RAD takes the win for the pride of Europe and becomes the 2025 Mid-Season Finals Champion, securing a 4-2 lead over ENVY. They take home $160,000 and, of course, the trophy.
Coincidentally, ENVY was the team that pushed RAD down to the Losers' Bracket. Since then, though, they only lost one of the 10 matches leading up to the Grand Finals, while ENVY dominated the Upper Bracket.
The Mid-Season Finals Ultimate Battle: RAD vs. ENVY Grand Finals
Going into the Grand Finals, RAD definitely did their homework after their loss to ENVY at the semi-finals. We consistently saw RAD's Melio and TrqstMe applying pressure in the backlines and forcing ENVY to use their Support ults early. In the end, it paid off.
One of the main things we saw in the final showdown was how RAD prioritized denying access to Phoenix and Human Torch for ENVY's Cal and Shpeediry, respectively. Not only was the latter player practically unstoppable on that character for the entire tournament, but he was arguably the core reason RAD lost momentum against ENVY in their first encounter in the semi-finals.
This targeted approach caused some shakiness in ENVY's Duelist lineup, with both Shpeediry and Cal constantly switching between different Duelists.
On the other side, we saw RAD's team comp staying relatively the same; TrqstMe threatened backlines with dive Vanguards, Rajaaro reinforced the frontlines with Emma Frost, Melio, and Naga dished out high damage, and Lv1Crook kept everyone healthy with Loki.
Some of the Grand Finals' highlights were TrqstMe staying alive after 6 ults, RAD losing the round on Central Park to a C9, and RAD's fate using Jeff of all Strategists and, better yet, finding value with that hero. Fate was actually eating so many characters with Jeff that Shpeediry had to solo-ult him with Storm — solo-ulting a Jeff with Storm at pro play was certainly not on many people's bingo card.
What's Next For Competitive Marvel Rivals
With the first offline tournament concluded, we'll now be heading into Stage 2 of IGNITE, which you can follow through the official Marvel Rivals Esports account on X. Other than that, we're also having the game's signature MRC happening very soon, where players across the world can compete for a chance in the Qualifiers.
As we head into Season 3.5, the balance changes and the introduction of Blade will definitely affect the competitive scene. Mantis, who was already seeing a fair bit of bans in the tournament, will likely see even more play with Loki and Groot.
However, any further tournaments will not feature the infamous res comp after we saw the Guardians Revival team-up being removed in the new season. SEN, who are known as the res comp team, will likely be looking at other avenues.
Esports Impact
If anything, the Grand Finals and the entire Mid-Season Finals tournament proved just how unrelenting Human Torch and Phoenix are in Marvel Rivals. The fact that they didn't receive any nerfs in Season 3.5 means they'll likely still tear through Ranked mode and pro play, including the upcoming Marvel Rivals Championship.
Other than the lethal Duelist combo, we again saw the prominence of Magneto and Emma as the two strongest Vanguards, which even enabled the use of Psylocke, one of the best Duelists in the game. Again, these heroes didn't see any major changes in Season 3.5 aside from Magneto receiving a noticeable yet not-so-significant buff to his Iron and Metal Bulwark.
Realistically, we'll definitely see these comps return in future tournaments, as well as some Blade if he proves detrimental to Vanguards similar to Wolverine.