Expect Some Deep Cuts Coming to Marvel Rivals Roster
Marvel Rivals' roster is nowhere near complete.
Hero shooter Marvel Rivals has FPS fans excited due to its familiar gameplay mechanics but with a superhero twist. It has given players a sense of nostalgia since they can play as their favorite heroes and villains inspired by Marvel comics and movies.
Now, NetEase has said that many more heroes are on the way.
NetEase Talk Future Marvel Rivals DLC
In an interview with VG247, Marvel Rivals' Executive Producer Danny Koo revealed that "no character's off limits."
There are nearly 10,000 characters throughout the Marvel universe, which has endless timelines, arcs, and stories. Developers will apparently be looking through the entire 80-plus year Marvel history to find the most "different" and "fun" heroes and villains to add to the roster.
Said Koo: "We had [so many] characters to pick from, which is a good thing to have. But [it leaves the devs] with a lot of considerations to make about who should be part of the roster and who fit both in terms of who they are, how they fit into this world, and the lore.”
While there are endless Marvel superheroes to choose, Koo added that developers will have to consider how they would fit into the current roster so the game can remain balanced. Some "curveballs" and "deep cuts" are in store, however. The team has to consider how the hero would go from fighting baddies in a comic to being in a hero shooter.
An example of a surprising addition is Jeff, the Baby Land Shark. This is definitely a character that many fans weren't expecting to see, especially so early on when heavy hitters like Blade, Cyclops, and Magneto are still awaiting their chance to join the fray.