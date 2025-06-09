How to Unlock Invisible Woman and Thing Future Foundation Skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
The Fantastic Four have become popular Marvel Rivals picks, and players enjoy teaming up in-game as their favorite superhero squad. After a Future Foundation skin previously launched for Mister Fantastic, 'Invisible Woman' Sue Storm and The Thing will join in the fun with a matching set. Let's explore everything about the upcoming Future Foundation bundle, including its release date, cost and more.
Marvel Rivals Reveals New 'Future Foundation' Invisible Woman Skin
On June 9 2025, Marvel Rivals posted from its official X.com account announcing two new "Future Foundation" skins for Strategist 'Invisible Woman' Sue Storm and Vanguard 'The Thing' Ben Grimm.
Invisible Woman's skin reimagines her sleek white Fantastic Four suit. The cosmetic's sleeves have geometric sky-blue honeycomb designs. Sue wears dangly hexagon earrings and sports a short new haircut.
The 'Future Foundation' skin designs stem from Marvel's 'Future Foundation' comics, in which the Fantastic Four rebrand themselves after Johnny Storm sacrifices himself and goes missing. Specifically, they arrive from Future Foundation #1, released in 2011.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals June 5 Patch Notes: Ultron Auto Battler, New Log In Reward
New 'Future Foundation' Thing Marvel Rivals Skin
The Thing is also strutting his stuff in fresh Future Foundation gear. He flexes his rock-solid biceps in a sleeveless white vest with a popped collar and neon blue accents.
When Will the 'Future Foundation' Invisible Woman and Thing Skins Release?
According to Marvel Rivals' official reveal post, the 'Future Foundation' Invisible Woman and Thing skins will arrive on Friday, June 13 2025 at 2:00 UTC. Since exact release times depend on player location, here's a quick conversion for additional time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 12th at 7 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 12th at 10 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 13th at 3 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 13th at 4 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 13th at 11 AM
How Much Will the 'Future Foundation' Invisible Woman and Thing Skins Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not yet revealed how much Invisible Woman and Thing's 'Future Foundation' skins will cost. However, the previous Future Foundation skin for Mister Fantastic was an Epic-tier cosmetic. This means Invisible Woman and Thing's skins will likely match that tier or be an even higher rarity.
How to Get the Thing and Invisible Woman 'Future Foundation' Marvel Rivals Skins
Invisible Woman and Thing's 'Future Foundation' skins will likely appear on the Marvel Rivals in-game Store. Players can navigate to this location from the top bar on the Marvel Rivals home screen. In the Store page, the Future Foundation skins will probably appear on a dedicated offering banner. If players don't see them immediately, they can use the Costumes filter to locate them.
Since the Future Foundation skins are likely Epic tier or higher, they will probably cost Marvel Rivals' in-game currency Units. Players can obtain units from the Battle Pass or through 1:1 ratio Lattice conversions via the in-game currency shop.
Related Article: How to Unlock Sunshine Land Shark Jeff and Weapon X Wolverine in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
Esports Impact
Unfortunately, Invisible Woman's impact is currently as invisible as she is. According to stat-tracker rivalsmeta.com, she is the worst Strategist support at a Diamond+ level with a mere 45.45% win rate. This is largely because she is ineffective at healing flying Heroes, who have become extremely meta since Ultron's release. Sue's 30% pick rate is still relatively high, but stronger picks, such as Ultron and Rocket, have surpassed it. Thing also struggles with the lowest Diamond+ Vanguard win rate: 46.32%. Unlike Sue, his low 9.76% pick rate matches this unlucky statistic.
While the Future Foundation skins won't help their poor win rates, they will likely boost Thing and Invisible Woman's pick percentages as players rush to test them out. Marvel Rivals has a penchant for adding cosmetics to inspire meta shakeups, and the community will once again polish their skills against the Heroes. In addition, Thing and Invisible Woman's ban percentages may reduce alongside their more common picks.