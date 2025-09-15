How to Unlock Invisible Woman's Swimsuit Skin In Marvel Rivals Season 4
After the incredible success of the Summer Swimsuit lineup in Season 3, the collection is making a comeback in Marvel Rivals Season 4 with costumes for The Punisher's "Aqua Arsenal" and Invisible Woman's "Azure Shade" skins. On September 15, the official Marvel Rivals X account gave us our first in-game look at these cosmetics, alongside details on when they'll be available for purchase.
Here's a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the upcoming Swimsuit Special skins, including release dates, prices, other heroes part of the new collection, and more.
Marvel Rivals' New 'Aqua Arsenal' Punisher Skin
The new Summer Special bundle begins with Punisher's 'Aqua Arsenal' skin, giving him a vibrant look with a blue life jacket, Punisher-themed undergarments, and a necklace with a golden whistle attached.
Excluding his Legendary Dangan Ronin skin, it's nice to see a costume for Frank that isn't grey, black, red, or a combination of the three. He's one of the two Duelists who will receive a skin as part of the Swimsuit & Summer Special Vol. 2 Collection.
Marvel Rivals' New 'Azure Shade' Invisible Woman Skin
Moving on, Invisible Woman's new 'Azure Shade' is another fashionable take on Sue's design. It retains the signature Fantastic Four's blue and white palette (although the colors are much lighter to match the summer mood) alongside the '4' logo, which is neatly embedded with a slight angle on the chest area.
Similar to The Punisher, Invisible Woman is also one of two heroes in her class to feature a Summer Special skin this time around.
When Do The 'Aqua Arsenal' Punisher and 'Azure Shade' Invisible Woman Skins Release In Marvel Rivals?
Following Season 4's roadmap, the first two Swimsuit & Summer Special Vol. 2 skins for Punisher and Invisible Woman will debut in Marvel Rivals on September 18 and will be available for purchase until October 16. Like the first collection, these skins will have a limited-time run, meaning they will disappear and not be purchasable afterward.
While the announcement lists Punisher's "Aqua Arsenal" skin as "Tide Punisher", other sources do confirm that it will be named the former when it releases. Both costumes will go live on Friday, September 19, at 2:00 UTC, where one will likely be a Legendary and the other an Epic-tier skin.
For the global audience, these are the times you can expect these skins to arrive in your shop:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 18 at 7 PM.
- East Coast US (EDT): September 18 at 10 PM.
- United Kingdom (BST): September 19 at 12 AM.
- Japan (JST): September 19 at 8 AM.
- Australia (AET): September 19 at 9 AM.
How To Get The Aqua Arsenal Punisher and Azure Shade Invisible Woman Skins
Once the 'Aqua Arsenal Punisher' and 'Azure Shade' Invisible Woman costumes are released in-game, you can directly purchase them through the in-game Store using Lattice and Units.
Here's a step-by-step guide to buying the skins:
- After booting up the game, log in and navigate to the Store tab from the main menu.
- Here, you'll find the 'Aqua Arsenal Punisher' and 'Azure Shade' Invisible Woman skins with individual banners in the Featured section.
- Clicking either banner will bring you to the respective skin's purchase page, displaying its cost, items, and skin previews.
- Upon clicking the 'purchase' button on the bottom right of the screen, confirm the transaction, and the skin is immediately available in your Costume inventory.
If these costumes don't have their Featured banner, you can still locate them in the "New" section of the Store. Alternatively, you can purchase them directly by visiting The Punisher and Invisible Woman's Hero pages from the Heroes tab. Then, head to their Cosmetics section, and find their Swimsuit & Summer Special skin among the other costumes.
How Much Do The Aqua Arsenal Punisher and Azure Shade Invisible Woman Skins Cost
Although prices aren't confirmed, we can deduce that at least one of these skins will be Legendary, while the one stays in the typical Epic-tier range. If so, they will likely cost 2,200 and 1,600 Units, respectively, if we go by prior Swimsuit pricings and the general way Marvel Rivals values their cosmetic tiers.
Another important aspect to consider is color variations. Considering how every previous Legendary Swimsuit skin (Psylocke's Breezy Butterfly, Jeff's Sunshine Land Shark, and Luna Snow's Cool Summer) has several color palettes, it's extremely likely that the Legendary or even both Summer Special Volume 2 skins will have variations to bring uniqueness.
Other Confirmed Swimsuit & Summer Special Vol. 2 Skins For Marvel Rivals Season 4
Alongside the new skins for Punisher and Invisible Woman, here's a list of heroes who will also receive their costumes in Volume 2 later in Season 4 and Season 4.5:
- Human Torch
- The Thing
- Mantis
Again, we don't know the prices and obtain methods for these skins, but if we look at the last collection from Season 3, the set will likely be divided between the Event Pass and the Shop, and will be available for a limited time only.
Esports Impact
Since The Punisher's nerfs, he's slowly drifted away from being one of the meta Duelist heroes he once was. While he still dominates matches (even in the pro scenes) with beefy frontline tanks like Groot and The Thing, he's still far from being the prime hitscan choice, especially with Hela, Phoenix, and Psylocke still being more advantageous.
Invisible Woman, on the other hand, has become a significantly better Strategist pick after her buffs in Season 4 alongside the nerfs to Luna Snow and Loki. With better healing and slow affliction in her Ultimate Ability, she's climbed the ranks and is becoming more prominent in ongoing tournaments.
Since Season 3.5, her Pick Rate and Win Rate have already climbed by 1-2% according to RivalsMeta, and they may get better as the season continues.