Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 North America - All Teams and How to Watch
It is time for North America to get serious about Marvel Rivals esports, with NetEase Games hosting the first Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 in the region starting on March 14.
Eight of the best early contenders from across NA are set to battle it out for their share of a $100,000 prize pool and the title of top Marvel Rivals team in the region. Since things are still new in the scene, here is a look at every team competing in the event, a bit about them, and where you can watch the event throughout the upcoming week.
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - Full Schedule and Where to Watch
The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA will run from March 14 to 23. Matches start at 4pm PT on day one and continue throughout the group stage as teams fill into a double-elimination playoff bracket.
The group stage will run from March 14 to 16, with four rounds being played each day. No team will be eliminated during this part of the tournament and the top four teams will be placed into the upper bracket of the playoffs.
Playoffs begin on March 21 and run until March 23, with at least two teams being eliminated each day until only one team remains to claim the $40,000 top prize.
The entire tournament will be streamed live on the Marvel Rivals Twitch and YouTube channels, with a full lineup of casters and star guests appearing throughout the event. There are also official partnered watch parties scheduled for week one with creators like shroud too, which you can watch on the individual streamers’ channels.
Role
Names
Casters
cozy, Dogman, iRunShibb, LemonKiwi
Planned Guests
Bogur, Crimzo, Flats, jay3, Nevix, shroud
Week 1 Watch Party Hosts
shroud, Emiliath, jay3
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - All Teams
100 Thieves Marvel Rivals Roster
Previously known as the formidable Mutants stack, 100 Thieves snatched up the talented lineup to play under its banner earlier this week—not that it was much of a secret.
Immediately after joining 100T, the team entered Rivals Fight Night 2, beating FlyQuest 3-1 and the previous week’s winners Sentinels 3-0. That currently puts them as the favorite to win the event based on recency, though the rest of the teams are also looking strong early on.
- Vanguard: TTK
- Vanguard: Vinnie
- Duelist: delenaa
- Duelist: Terra
- Strategist: hxrvey
- Strategist: SJP
- Flex: Billion
ENVY Marvel Rivals Roster
ENVY signed its roster a bit ahead of some other teams competing here, snapping up various former Overwatch players with years of experience in the pro scene who made the jump to Marvel Rivals. They have yet to compete in a big event, though their lineup is stacked with those former OW pros like cal, Paintbrush, SPACE, and sleepy.
- Vanguard: SPACE
- Vanguard: iRemiix
- Duelist: nkae
- Duelist: cal
- Strategist: PAINTBRUSH
- Strategist: sleepy
FlyQuest Marvel Rivals Roster
Another recent signing, FlyQuest actually snatched the roster of its soon-to-be rival in this event, Shikigami.
The entire team already has some decent tournament experience in Rivals, being one of the most active rosters in the early stages of the competitive scene. They placed third in Rivals Fight Night 2 but took a round off the eventual champions.
- Vanguard: Ghasklin
- Vanguard: SparkChief
- Duelist: adios
- Duelist: energy
- Duelist: lyte
- Strategist: cooper
- Strategist: Zelos
NTMR Marvel Rivals Roster
After losing most of its stacked roster in early February, NTMR is back with a new lineup and looking to maintain a spot as a rising organization in Marvel Rivals.
- Vanguard: Axur3e
- Vanguard: luka
- Vanguard: MACE
- Duelist: dosui
- Duelist: Kendr1c
- Duelist: Malenia
- Strategist: balser
- Strategist: Pizzademon
Rad Esports Marvel Rivals Roster
Another team that has been around for a while in Rivals esports, Rad Esports has a slightly altered lineup and aims to compete with some of the bigger ors as the scene grows.
- Vanguard: LennJaeGon
- Vanguard: Kani
- Vanguard: Skai
- Duelist: Manually
- Duelist: chime
- Duelist: XEYTEX
- Strategist: Abbs
- Strategist: spenny
- Strategist: Prota
Sentinels Marvel Rivals Roster
Sentinels signed arguably the most successful roster from the early days of competitive Marvel Rivals, though they are already being challenged for the throne of top NA team after dropping the most recent Rivals Fight Night to 100 Thieves.
This invitational is a chance for SEN to reassert themselves as the top team in the region moving forward.
- Vanguard: Coluge
- Vanguard: Hogz
- Duelist: Rymazing
- Duelist: SuperGomez
- Strategist: aramori
- Strategist: Karova
Shikigami Marvel Rivals Roster
At the time of writing this article, Shikigami had yet to announce a new roster after their former players left to join FlyQuest.
- Vanguard:
- Vanguard:
- Duelist:
- Duelist:
- Strategist:
- Strategist:
SHROUD-X Marvel Rivals Roster
Arguably the oddest roster of the bunch, shroud is backing his own Marvel Rivals team with his new SHROUD-X esports branding. The former Intergalactic has already proven themselves able to stand against top talent, though this event is their first true test playing under shroud’s banner.
- Vanguard: dongmin
- Vanguard: Window
- Vanguard: Impuniti
- Duelist: Vision
- Duelist: Doomed
- Strategist: Fidel
- Strategist: Nuk
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - What to Expect
As one of the first officially sponsored Marvel Rivals events for North America, expect this invitational to be the most competitive event you have seen yet for teams in the region.
We already saw Virtus.pro dominate the Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA, beating OG 4-2 in the grand finals last week. Likewise, U4RIA NLE took took a a close victory over REJECT to win the Marvel Rivals Invitational Asia and Kanga Esports came back from the lower bracket to beat Platinum Star in the smaller Marvel Rivals Invitational Oceania.
Since the Marvel Rivals Invitational NA is taking place after the game’s first-ever mid-season balance patch dropped, we might see some slight changes in meta usage, though it is doubtful many teams will break from what they know this late into Season 1.5.