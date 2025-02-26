The First Huge Marvel Rivals Esports Tournament Has Been Announced

The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 has landed in the EMEA region! Get ready for exciting matches as the best teams of EMEA ignite the battle in 2 days. @dustyiceland, @ECSTATICGGZ, @fnatic, @luminosity, @OGesports, @teampepsmax, @TwisMinds, @virtuspro Let's cheer for these… https://t.co/vU8t2iSavF pic.twitter.com/JOMCsGmmKg