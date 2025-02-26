The First Huge Marvel Rivals Esports Tournament Has Been Announced
Since it surged onto the scene in December, the entire esports community held its breath waiting to see what the Marvel Rivals esports scene would look like when it finally came into being. While NetEase has teased esports support for weeks and teams have hinted at building teams, we now finally have a clear sense of what the first wave of competition will look like.
Today, Marvel Rivals officially revealed its plans for a European invitational event featuring some of the biggest teams in EU esports. They're dropping a major prize pool on the event to boot. Here's what we know:
What is the Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA?
The 2025 Invitational EMEA is an 8-team invitational tournament with a $100,000 prize pool. The event will run from February 28 to March 9. Competition will take place across two weekends with a break during the week in between. Full details on the format have not yet been revealed.
Invited teams include:
- Dusty
- Ecstatic
- Fnatic
- Luminosity
- OG Esports
- Team Peps
- Twisted Minds
- Virtus.pro
This lineup features four world-renowned esports organizations as well as four lesser-know or unsigned rosters. Notably absent from the first foray into major European esports for the game are big names like K Corp, G2, and Team Liquid, though the latter may field a team in North America. Similarly of note is Luminosity choosing to build a roster in Europe rather than NA where much of its fanbase has been built up for years across games like Overwatch and Super Smash Bros.
The Future of Marvel Rivals Esports
Earlier this month, Marvel Rivals ran similar events in Oceania and Asia, but this will be the first chance Western fans have to really get a sense of the meta as well as the strength of EU. Then, those fans will get to directly compare to the NA teams when the invitational hits the region on March 14. What does the tank meta look like post patch? Are The Thing or Human Torch going to make an impact on pick priority at all? How does the meta differ between regions? We will finally get our answers to these burning questions this weekend.
How to Watch the 2025 Invitational EMEA
The broadcast will start at 10am ET each day live on the Marvel Rivals Twitch and YouTube channels.
- Twitch: http://twitch.tv/marvelrivals
- YouTube: http://youtube.com/@MarvelRivals
For fans who can't quite get up in time, we recommend tuning in on YouTube which allows you to rewind the broadcast while it's live.