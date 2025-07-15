This Marvel Rivals Duelist is So OP, He Has an Entire Patch to Nerf Him: July 15 Patch Notes
This Marvel Rivals patch includes only one Hero, but its changes will have ripple effects to the entire competitive ecosystem. Wolverine has dominated the Season 3 Competitive queue alongside Phoenix, and several key nerfs will level the playing field for other Duelists to compete. Let's recap everything in the July 15, 2025, Marvel Rivals Patch Notes, how they will affect the meta, and more.
How Will Marvel Rivals' July 15 2025 Patch Affect the Meta?
Since Season 3 arrived, Wolverine has gone feral and become an absolute menace to Marvel Rivals society. Significant Feral Leap buffs and a devastating team-up with the new Hero Phoenix allow him to lock down and shred enemies. Vanguards (tanks) are particularly affected, with even Emma Frost, who usually counters him, severely struggling.
According to the stat tracker rivalsmeta.com, Wolverine is currently the second most-played Duelist (DPS) at a 16.34% pick rate. Only Phoenix, who has an inflated 60.41 pick percentage due to being new, is above him. Since most Marvel Rivals team comps include 2 DPS, this indicates that many players are taking full advantage of the pair's broken Team-Up.
The community quickly spoke out about the Wolverine and Phoenix performance imbalance. Notably, the issue persists across all ranks, but is arguably worse at the extremes. Both Bronze-Platinum players and higher ranks, like Celestial, are suffering. Marvel Rivals streamer Bogur, who has over 200,000 Twitch followers, posted a Season 3 tier list poking fun at the development: he placed Wolverine in the highest possible tier with a separate 'Logang' distinction.
The Marvel Rivals July 15 patch will hit Wolverine with several key nerfs, making him less oppressive and severely slowing his life steal capabilities. It will also cut his Phoenix Warrior team-up life steal by 8%, evening out the playing field for other Duelists. Finally, Vanguards will breathe a sigh of relief as one of their main Duelist counters loses strength.
Hero Adjustments
Wolverine is the only hero being directly nerfed in this Patch. The Marvel Rivals team explained their reasoning in an accompanying website post:
"In the recently launched Season 3, we observed that Wolverine's new Team-Up Ability with Phoenix has been bringing a bit too much heat to Vanguards. This duo's combined power has led to battles for Vanguards feeling less like a hero's journey and more like a mutiny, potentially sidelining key Vanguard heroes. To restore balance and keep the fight epic, we're nerfing Wolverine's Team-Up Ability and dialing down his threat level against the Vanguards in this update."
The developers also assured the community that they are keeping a "close eye on the hero ecosystem and your battles" in case future changes are needed.
Wolverine
- Berserk Claw Strike:
- Base Damage 6 > 8
- Percentage Damage Per Attack at Maximum Rage: 4.5% > 3.5%
- Regenerative Healing Factor:
- Cooldown 90 seconds > 105 seconds
- Cooldown Reduction 10 seconds > 12 seconds when participating in KOs.
Team-Up Changes
Primal Flame (Phoenix and Wolverine)
- Wolverine's Lifesteal gained during Phoenix Warrior: 33% > 25%.
Esports Impact
Phoenix's pick rate spikes are unsurprising, since she is a new Hero and players are flocking to the game to test her out. After the Wolverine team-up nerf hits, player interest may cool down a bit, resulting in a lower pick rate.
Since the Patch directly affects Wolverine, he will likewise experience a pick percentage decline, though probably more severe. In addition, many Marvel Rivals players have been banning him in their matchups. As Wolverine becomes less of a threat, his ban rate may also reduce.