Marvel Rivals July 24 Patch Notes - New Fantastic Four Skins, Hero Adjustments, and More
Marvel Rivals is following in the footsteps of another popular shooter by releasing a set of skins to coincide with the release of the new Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, which is releasing on the same day as the patch.
Mr. Fantastic, Susan Storm, Human Torch, and The Thing all take center stage in the patch with their new skins. Each skin resembles its movie counterparts with the new light-blue suits. However, unlike Fortnite, which opted to make their skins look like the new actors playing them, Marvel Rivals will stick with their original comic book style.
But the new skins for the Fantastic Four members aren’t the only things being added with the latest patch. There will be changes to how Accessory Points are earned, platform fixes, and adjustments to multiple heroes.
Here is the breakdown of everything coming in the July 24 patch.
Marvel Rivals Patch Does More Than Add Skins
A new Team-Up Ability has arrived in Marvel Rivals, featuring the dynamic duo of Human Torch and The Thing. Titled First Steps, this move showcases synergy between Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm in a high-impact cinematic combo.
In action, the Human Torch lifts The Thing into the air and launches him downward at just the right moment. This creates a ground-shaking impact that not only damages enemies and knocks them back but also disrupts their mobility abilities.
Faster Accessory Point Gains
Accessory points are now easier to earn. In Quick Match, players will now receive 15 points for each match they play. And, in Practice vs. AI, players can earn 10 points for each match. These changes will go live after the Accessory Point reset on July 25 at 09:00 UTC / 5:00 AM EST.
Bug Fixes and Hero Optimizations
- Psylocke: Her Breezy Butterfly costume now includes proper background music in lobby transitions.
- Spider-Man: Fixed an issue with overlapping Tracers that caused visual bugs in his selection box.
- Phoenix: Corrected a minor UI scaling issue on the hero select screen and fixed a frame-rate-related bug during her Ultimate where lower FPS made her easier to steer mid-air.
- Black Widow: Addressed a bug where being launched mid-Edge Dancer could break the follow-up move logic.
- Rocket Raccoon: Corrected a visual error in B.R.B. that falsely displayed reviving two teammates instead of one.
- Cloak & Dagger: Resolved a unique interaction where their Ultimate could be affected by another player’s Cloak ability, even if the source was, say, a shapeshifted Loki.
This update resolves various gameplay issues and enhances the Team-Up experience, as well as progression. Whether you’re grinding through matches or exploring new hero synergies, now is a great time to jump back into the battlefield.
Esports Impact
The addition of the First Steps Team-Up Ability between Human Torch and The Thing could have a big impact on professional play. In team fights, the ability to launch The Thing into the enemy while disabling mobility skills serves as great way to initiate or counter-engage.
This level of crowd control and area denial could shift the current meta, especially on maps with tight choke points or critical objectives where movement is key.
Moreover, the increased rate of Accessory Point earnings may indirectly impact the competitive scene by speeding up loadout customization for players and teams during scrimmages and training sessions.
With quicker unlocks, players in ranked matches can experiment more efficiently with new strategies and cosmetic combinations. While the patch primarily addresses quality-of-life improvements, its strategic and utility enhancements may pave the way for more dynamic, team-oriented tactics in matches.