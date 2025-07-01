Marvel Rivals July 3 Patch Notes - Bug Fixes and Preparing for Season 3
Marvel Rivals is preparing for a massive update, but this week’s patch isn’t that. Instead, players will get a few new skins and bug fixes to adjust things ahead of Season 3.
The July 3 patch for Marvel Rivals covers three fixes, two skins, and nothing else. So if you were expecting big changes, you will have to wait until Season 3: The Abyss Awakens launches on July 11, when a major balance patch, huge upgrades for various parts of the game and much more will be available.
Marvel Rivals July 3 Patch - Release Time and Details
Like with most weekly updates, the July 6 patch for Marvel Rivals will release at 5am ET and require only a small download. There will be no server downtime or maintenance.
With this update, the Captain America - Captain Klyntar and Spider-Man - Future Foundation costume bundles will go live in the in-game shop. There will be a slight delay from the patch’s release and the skins going up for purchase, with both costumes dropping at 10pm ET on July 3.
Marvel Rivals July 3 Patch Notes
- Thor's Thunder Troubles: “Resolved an issue where high latency could cause Thor's Thorforce to behave erratically, causing his abilities to be canceled and leaving the God of Thunder feeling less than worthy.”
- Illusory Interference: “Fixed a bug that caused defeating illusions created by Magneto's Magnetic Resonance and Psylocke's Psychic Echoes to improperly trigger effects that occur when landing a final hit or assisting in a KO, such as Loki's Laufeyson Reborn, Thor's Odinson Reborn, etc. Now, only defeating true heroes can trigger these effects.”
- Platform Fix: “Resolved an issue where returning from a player's Career page via the Leaderboard would sometimes redirect you back to the Leaderboard homepage.”
Marvel Rivals July 3 Patch - Esports Impact
Outside of Thor getting a bit of a consistency boost and fixing an issue with Emma Frost’s Magneto and Psylocke Team-Up, this patch has very little impact on the competitive element of Marvel Rivals. It is actually one of the smallest patches ever released for the game in terms of overall content, but that is to be expected considering Season 3 is just a week away.
This patch acts as a small precursor to the launch of Season 3 on July 11. That update will feature a much more substantial set of balance adjustments that include new and reworked Team-Ups and hero changes. One such change will give The Thing a new ability that lets him actively engage with flying characters, eliminating his biggest weakness from Season 2 and providing him with more utility.
Season 3 will also alter the length of future seasons, implement multiple quality of life changes, and expand character customization with the introduction of Hero Accessories, more alternate costume colors, and the ability to mix and match MVP animations.