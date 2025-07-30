Hela and Hulk Players Rejoice! Marvel Rivals July 31 Patch Notes
Marvel Rivals' July 31 2025 Patch Notes are here, and while they're short and sweet, they include plenty of goodies for players. Free Twitch Drops with a Star-Lord skin are coming, and Phoenix Demon Magik and Phoenix Panther Black Panther will spice up the community's costume collection. Plus, Hulk and Hela see some significant bug fixes. Here's a quick walkthrough of how the patch will affect Marvel Rivals, when it will arrive and more.
How Will Marvel Rivals' July 31 2025 Patch Notes Affect Esports and the Meta?
Marvel Rivals' July 31 Patch (also known as Build 20250731) is mostly a quality-of-life fix, but it includes some small hero adjustments that will make gameplay smoother for Hulk and Hela. It also introduces several opportunities for players to grab free Twitch Drop items and new Phoenix-themed skins for Magik and Black Panther that may increase their pick rates and reduce their ban rates as players try them out. According to the stat-tracker site rivalsmeta.com, Black Panther currently has the second-highest ban rate in the game at nearly 50%, so this may allow him to participate in more matchups. Players will probably also notice faster queue times and more active lobbies for a brief period as the player count spikes after a new patch.
Marvel Rivals July 31 Patch: Biggest Winners and Losers
Winners:
- Hela (Indirect)
- Hulk (Indirect)
When Will Marvel Rivals' July 31 Patch Release?
Marvel Rivals' upcoming July 31 Patch will release at 7:00 PM PDT. Since exact release times will vary based on server region and player location, here's a quick conversion for each relevant fime zone:
- West Coast US (PDT): 7 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 9 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 2 AM (All dates below are next day, Friday, August 1)
- Central Europe (CEST): 3 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 10 AM
It's important to note that this patch will not include any server downtime, so it will immediately apply to the client as soon as it goes live. In addition, players will not need to download any additional content and can "simply log in" to experience the upgrade.
Marvel Rivals July 31 Patch: New Magik and Black Panther Phoenix Skins
Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens celebrates a new Duelist's arrival. Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, is a key figure in X-Men lore and an extremely powerful mutant. Her fellow Heroes are taking inspiration from her fiery fashion sense, and new Phoenix Demon Magik and Phoenix Panther Black Panther skins are arriving immediately after the update goes live.
Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Twitch Drops
Marvel Rivals players can head over to Twitch to grab some free drops celebrating the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals. This major esports tournament is part of Marvel Rivals' main circuit and celebrates the world's best players. Viewers can grab several cosmetics and a free Ignite Star-Lord skin.
Hero Bug Fixes
Hela and Hulk's Ultimates and Leaps previously fumbled in some important situations. Marvel Rivals is introducing key fixes to target these issues, restoring the queen of Hel and the incredible Hulk to power.
- "Hela's Hel-acious Hiccups: We've fixed a bug where Hela's Ultimate Ability could fizzle out and end immediately if unleashed while being launched up in poor network conditions. Now, even the trickiest lag can't banish the Queen of Hel's wrath."
- "Hulk's Leaping Lament: Resolved an issue where Hulk's Incredible Leap could go haywire on stairs if the camera is tilted almost straight down, causing Hulk to jump in unexpected directions. Hulk's leaps are now as unstoppable as his rage, no more stairway to confusion!"
For full Patch Notes including all minor bug fixes, check Marvel Rivals' official release here.