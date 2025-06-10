Marvel Rivals June 12 2025 Patch Notes: 616 Vault, Future Foundation Skins
Marvel Rivals will roll out a minor Patch Notes on Thursday, June 12 2025 with some serious bug fixes and several skin sets. Doctor Strange will no longer teleport into enemy spawns, and Jeff's zoomies have calmed down a bit. In addition, the 616 Vault will bring 6 limited-edition bundles back while the Future Foundation lends Invisible Woman and Thing some fresh new fits. Let's explore everything about the June 12 Marvel Rivals Patch Notes, including a quick summary of its meta effects, what's included and when it goes live.
How Will Marvel Rivals' June 12 Patch Affect the Esports Meta?
On June 10 2025, Marvel Rivals revealed upcoming Patch Notes for its June 12 2025 update. The Patch will not have large effects on the meta, but will include several key bug fixes for popular heroes. This Build Version's biggest draw is its new skin lines. First, Invisible Woman and Thing will receive new Future Foundation skins in the store. Sue Storm is struggling to perform, but Mister Fantastic is still popular. Both heroes will become more visible in Competitive as the community tests their fresh cosmetics.
In addition, the June 12 Patch will introduce a 616 Vault Store opportunity for players who missed out on previous limited-edition skins. These will likely increase pick rates and lower ban rates for Groot, Hawkeye, Magik, Venom, Captain America and Rocket Raccoon. While Venom and Groot lie on the lower side of current win rates according to the stat-tracker rivalsmeta.gg, all other 616 Vault characters are currently crushing it.
Finally, players can expect faster queue times and more active teammates. This is because Marvel Rivals usually experiences population spikes with every Patch, and this update' skin releases will supplement the trend.
What Time Will Marvel Rivals' June 12 2025 Patch Go Live?
According to official Patch Notes, Marvel Rivals' June 12 2025 Patch will release at 9:00 AM UTC. This time will vary depending on player time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 12th at 2 AM
- East Coast (EDT): June 12th at 5 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 12th at 10 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 13th at 11 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 13th at 6 PM
Marvel Rivals June 12 2025: Big Bug Fixes
The upcoming Patch will include significant bug fixes for some Heroes, including Doctor Strange, Winter Soldier, Jeff the Land Shark and Storm. Most of these are quite rare, but not fit for high-stakes Competitive matches. For example, Doctor Strange can no longer teleport into one's spawn (a bit overpowered, no?), and Jeff cannot get the zoomies from Storm's team-up (actually... that sounds adorable, maybe bring that one back).
- "Strange's Portal Puzzle: Resolved a mystical mishap where Doctor Strange's portals could sometimes, under certain latency conditions, open up straight into the spawn room. Stephen's portals now stay on the right path!"
- Doctor Strange can now always use emotes in Doom match.
- "Winter Soldier's Cold Cut: Fixed a rare bug where Winter Soldier's Ultimate Ability could be interrupted if Moon Knight's Ankh sent him flying at the exact moment of activation. Now, even Khonshu's knight can't freeze Bucky's finishing move ever AGAIN!"
- "Jeff & Storm's Wild Ride: Addressed a quirk where the Team-Up between Jeff the Land Shark and Storm could, in extreme cases, send Jeff zooming at super-speed. The only thing breaking the sound barrier now is Storm's thunder—Jeff's back to making a splash, not a dash!"
There are also a few bug fixes unrelated to Heroes and their kits:
- "Fixed incorrect display of Trusty Sidekick and Gifted Healer stats in Career custom data."
- "Fixed possible errors in displaying Career Highest Rank Eternity scores for All Seasons."
- "Fixed inconsistent In-Game Friends status updates in the team lobby."
- "Fixed rare cases where the Hero Ban feature might not function properly."
Marvel Rivals June 12 2025 Patch: 616 Vault
Marvel Rivals is releasing a 616 Vault containing previous limited-edition skin sets. The bundles will enter the in-game store on Friday, June 13 2025 at 2 AM UTC. Here's a quick summary of which costumes are coming back:
- Holiday Happiness Groot
- Galactic Fangs Hawkeye
- Frozen Demon Magik
- Snow Symbiote Venom
- Galactic Talon Captain America
The Future Foundation Skin Set
Mister Fantastic received his own Future Foundation skin from the Combat Chest earlier this Season, but Invisible Woman and Thing will soon join in on the futuristic fun. Their matching cosmetics will release on Friday, June 13 2025 at 2:00 UTC. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 12th at 7 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 12th at 10 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 13th at 3 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 13th at 4 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 13th at 11 AM
Related Article: How to Unlock Invisible Woman and Thing Future Foundation Skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
For a comprehensive Patch Notes including more details, check Marvel Rivals' official release here.