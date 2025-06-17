Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch Notes: Thor Rework, Huge Balance and Team-Up Changes
Marvel Rivals’ next weekly patch is about to change a lot for players, providing multiple key buffs and nerfs to the game’s heroes and a brand new event that will include a free skin that many fans might not have expected to see.
Coming on June 19, the next Marvel Rivals patch will feature a new set of balance adjustments, the Venom’s Bubble Pop event, and the usual set of fixes for existing issues such as lag on consoles.
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - Release Time and Details
The June 19 patch for Marvel Rivals will go live at 5am ET, with no server downtime associated with the release. Players will only need to download an update and relaunch their game.
As NetEase Games noted: “Even the mightiest heroes need an adjustment every now and then. Whether it's providing a quick exit strategy, getting a moonlit boost, or making sure Jeff chews before he swallows! It's time for another round of heroic tweaks to keep the battlefield as epic (and balanced) as ever.”
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - Hero Balance Adjustment Patch Notes
- Thor: Awakening Rune New Mechanic: After casting Awakening Rune, you can now manually cancel the Awakened state after a brief delay.
- Moon Knight: Increase base health from 250 to 275.
- Star-Lord: Element Guns Damage Falloff: Adjust maximum Damage Falloff at 25m from 60 percent to 65 percent.
- Storm: Increase energy cost for Omega Hurricane (Ultimate Ability) from 3,100 to 3,400.
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - Team-Up Patch Notes
- Chilling Assault (Luna Snow- Hawkeye): Ice Arrow Adjustment: Reduce damage from 30 (120 max at 30m) to 25 (100 max at 30m). Reduce the stun duration for enemies hit beyond 30m from 1.5 seconds to 0.8s and Spell Field Damage range from 3m to 1m.
- Jeff-nado (Storm - Jeff the Land Shark): Increase time required to devour enemies from 1.2 seconds to 1.5s.
- Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon - Peni Parker): Increase Armored Spider-Nest cooldown from 20 seconds to 30s.
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - General Changes
- Wolverine's Wild Ride: Fixed an issue where Logan’s Ultimate Ability could incorrectly also send enemies with Unstoppable status flying.
- Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Fumble: Fixed a rare occurring error where Reed's Flexible Elongation could sometimes incorrectly interact with the environment leading to self-inflicted terrain KOs worthy of a Baxter Building blooper reel.
- Hulk's Smash Sync: Fixed a bug in Hulk's Incredible Leap charge bar UI where the display did not match actual progress.
- Black Widow's Bite Restored: Fixed a bug where Natasha's Team-Up Ability Pulse Rifle didn't damage destructible objects.
- Ultron's Overclocked Orders: Fixed an issue where sometimes performing certain actions after using Ultron's Imperative: Patch would cause it to glitch out and cancel the effect.
- Fixed an issue where Faction icons displayed incorrectly during pre-match loading in Replay and Spectate modes.
- Resolved an issue where global button remapping could incorrectly affect controls in Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol and Spectator mode.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation where opening the friends list while playing an emote could cause lag.
- Added an option to set permissions for players joining Tournament Room Custom Games mid-match.
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - New Mode and Skins
Starting on June 19, and running through July 11, Venom's Bubble Pop event will let players claim various rewards for free just by completing in-game missions. There is also a premium edition of the event available to purchase too, which includes more rewards such as the Venom - Pink Bubble costume.
If you just play the free version, you will still be able to unlock the Human Torch: Future Foundation costume, completing the availability of the FF set in-game.
On top of this event starting, June 9 19 will also see the introduction of the Iron Fist - Binary Fist and Moon Knight - Phoenix Knight skins to the game via the shop.
A set of Ignite tournament series Twitch Drops will go live with this update too, giving players access to themed rewards such as the Magik - Will of Galacta costume for watching competitive matches from June 19 to July 16.
Marvel Rivals June 19 Patch - Esports Impact
Midseason balance adjustments always play a big part in changing how the game is played. This new patch appears to target a few annoying problems and the duo of Storm and Jeff the Land Shark.
Thor being able to cancel his Awakened state is massive, as locking yourself in for the full duration of the move was its biggest downside. This will allow Thor players to put the pressure on with Awakening Rune without being stuck in the casting animation, giving them a way to back out quickly as needed.
Storm’s Ultimate, especially when paired with Jeff or Johnny, has been a dominating force on the battle field. Making it so her Ult takes longer to charge while also slightly increasing the time it takes for Jeff to devour an enemy in the Team-Up is helpful.
Speaking of needed Team-Up changes, Chilling Assault’s Ice Arrow getting its damage reduced, lessened stun duration, and a smaller spell field is great. That combo felt incredibly powerful in the right hands and is now just a bit more manageable.
Moon Knight getting more health is nice, but won’t change much in the long run. Though Star-Lord getting a bit more damage in the mid-range could help him with eliminating threats a bit faster.