Marvel Rivals June 5 Patch Notes: Ultron Auto Battler, New Log In Reward
Ultron has successfully invaded Marvel Rivals along with the massive Season 2.5 update and the evil robot isn't done changing the game. This week NetEase is dropping a new Marvel Rivals patch that will add a brand new way to play the game along with some highly-anticipated cosmetics.
If you're one of the people that will be left out of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch hype this weekend, you've got plenty to do in Rivals. Let's break down everything coming in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes.
Marvel Rivals Version 20250605 will be released on June 5 at 5am ET. Here's the breakdown by time zone:
• West Coast US (PDT): June 5th at 2 AM
• East Coast (EDT): June 5th at 5 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 5th at 10 AM
• Central Europe (CET): June 5th at 11AM
• Japan (JST): June 5th at 6 PM
Teamfight Tactics but Make it Robots — Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol
The Autobattler craze has come and gone, with Teamfight Tactics as the clear victor, but it seems there are a few games that still want to try their hand at the genre. MOBA fans are still waiting for the Pokemon Unite autobattler to arrive outside of China, and now Marvel Rivals is giving gamers a chance to experience that TFT chaos and strategy. From the official patch notes:
"This week, step into the metallic mind of Ultron in the all-new game mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol! Command and conquer from Ultron's perspective and outsmart your foes with machine-like precision."
Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol will run from June 6 at 9am UTC until June 23 at 9am UTC.
New Skins and Log In Reward
Two new skins will become available with the June 5th Marvel Rivals Patch:
- Jeff the Land Shark - Sunshine Land Shark Bundle
- Wolverine - Weapon X Bundle
Weapon X is an iconic look from the classic Wolverine comic book run, while Jeff's summer skin first appeared in the recent Marvel Rivals tie in book.
Marvel Rivals is also offering an exclusive Tic-Tac-Toe spray that allows you to actually play a game of tic-tac-toe with another player while mid-match.
Claim the new log in spray by June 12 at 9am UTC.
Optimizations and Bug Fixes
Like any good live service game patch, this update includes a few quality of life improvements and squashes a couple bugs. Per the official notes:
- Loki's Illusions can now perform emotes with the real Loki during battle. Mischief, multiplied!
- Players can now have up to 6 sprays at once on the battlefield.
- Enhanced the Jeff-Nado Team-Up Profile story.
- Fixed certain terrain issues in the Hellfire Gala: Krakoa map where characters could become stuck or clip into strange locations.
Esports Impact
TFT started out as an experiment within League of Legends that quickly outgrew that title, blossoming into a full-fledged game with its own thriving esports scene. While there's no way to know how well an autobattler will be received by a shooter-first audience compared to the MOBA crowd, Marvel Rivals has the popularity with both players and big-name streamers to draw plenty of attention to its new game mode.
At the very least, we're sure to see a few one-off tournaments or challenges take place if gamers discover that this Ultron autobattler actually has legs.