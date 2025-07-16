Marvel Rivals Hero Drops By Kai Cenat's Livestream
Marvel Rivals Season 3 has the player base excited, and Kai Cenat is also testing the update out. During a recent stream, several in-game Heroes paid Cenat a visit, including upcoming character Blade. Let's recap the crossover event and how players can expect Blade to change Marvel Rivals esports.
Blade Visits Kai Cenat's Marvel Rivals Stream
On July 15 2025, Twitch personality and influencer Kai Cenat hosted a Marvel Rivals stream to test out the title's Season 3 launch. The broadcast was a collaboration with members of Cenat's content creation group, Any Means Possible (AMP). During his in-game adventures, an unexpected guest wandered into Cenat's streaming room: upcoming Marvel Rivals Hero Blade.
The Blade cosplayer, wearing the character's iconic black trenchcoat and futuristic glasses, joked, "I'm your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man." Kai paused his Punisher gameplay and took off his headphones in shock, saying: "Yo, why is Blade in my room?" as 'Blade' showed off some heroic poses with a sword.
Two additional Marvel Rivals characters, Wolverine and Spider-Man, also appeared during the livestream. Wolverine flexed his claws inconspicuously during a team fight, and Spidey hovered behind Cenat's gaming chair while doing idle animations. Several other AMP members got superhero visits during their broadcasts, with one of Cenat's teammates comically saying he was too distracted to play since Spider-Man was going crazy in his stream room.
When Will Blade Come to Marvel Rivals?
Blade will reportedly arrive to Marvel Rivals alongside its Mid-Season 3.5 patch. The update is on schedule for Friday, July 11 2025. The current Season will end on Friday, September 12 2025, so Blade will almost certainly be playable before that date.
While we know Blade will release sometime during Season 3.5, there is no guarantee he will launch immediately after the update. Some previous Marvel Rivals Heroes have gone live a few hours to a few days after the major Patch.
Esports Impact: What Can Players Expect from Blade?
Marvel and NetEase have not yet commented on Blade's Hero class, but his leaked abilities indicate he is most likely a Vanguard (Tank) hero. He will charge through the battlefield, take and make space, and protect squishier allies.
This will be a refreshing change: Marvel Rivals suffers from Duelist inflation with over 20 DPS characters, compared to just 10 Vanguards and 9 Strategists. Blade's addition will add variety to an underserved Hero category and attract Vanguard mains back after the crushing Wolverine-Phoenix wombo combo devastated the role. Notably, Blade's abilities include anti-heal and damage reduction aspects, which could possibly make him a good counter for Wolverine.
Kai Cenat's stream cameo is just one teaser for the Marvel community's favorite vampire-slash-vampire-hunter. More information about Blade will likely emerge as Season 3.5's patch date draws closer. For now, the Marvel Rivals player base is building hype and reminiscing about easter eggs, like Blade's appearances in the Central Park map and Dracula's Castle.