Marvel Rivals Launches Spring Festival Event With Limited Time Rewards and New Soccer Mode
Marvel Rivals is delving back into a limited-time event for the Chinese New Year, unleashing a clash of dancing lions as the Spring Festival brings more rewards and a new game mode to players around the world.
The Spring Festival begins at 1am PT on Jan. 23, with no end date currently listed, and adds new skins, additional reward cosmetics, and a special game mode that puts the game’s heroes into a limited-time soccer minigame.
From the trailer, Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord are getting new Spring Festival Skins. NetEase has also confirmed that the Star-Lord skin will also be free to earn during the event, likely through a set of missions you need to complete to progress through reward tiers—since there will be other “unique” rewards up for grabs such as nameplates via a customization event called Fortune & Colors too.
The new game mode is called Clash of Dancing Lions and will only be available during the Spring Festival, as of now. It looks to be a three-on-three game of soccer where heroes can use their physical abilities to counter each other while trying to control and score using a themed ball that sticks to a player until they are interrupted. Lucio Ball with more steps anyone?
It is currently unclear if you can play as other heroes or if you are locked to using only Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord and select moves for the mode much like Jeff's game mode from the Winter Celebration.
Just like with previous events, it is likely that you will only be able to purchase any special skins, claim rewards, and play the Clash of Dancing Lions mode until the Spring Festival ends. The Winter Celebration skins were removed from the store at the end of that event, so you will want to grab the items you want fast once things go live on Jan. 23.