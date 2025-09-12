Brand New Marvel Rivals Character Was Datamined During Season 4 Launch
With the release of Marvel Season 4, rumors are already swirling about the next batch of heroes hinted at by various leaks and in-game clues. This time around, however, a new hero has been spotted in the game files, and it's a name we've rarely seen come up in the prediction list.
On September 12, dataminer X0X_LEAK on X posted a screenshot of Elsa Bloodstone and her abilities in the game files. According to the tweet, Elsa's in-game ID is "1059", which originally belonged to Paste Pot Pete, another character speculated to come to Rivals later down the line. The change has led players to theorize that Pete may have been scrapped from development altogether.
The files list Elsa’s name alongside eight abilities, though none are titled yet and are instead marked by numbers. This is similar to a few previously leaked characters, although most of them have not officially made their debut.
As of now, the major rumors floating are Rogue and Gambit coming together in Season 5 as a Strategist pair, with other notable heroes like Deadpool coming later on. If more leaks surrounding Elsa surface, they can legitimize her spot in the roster, but she definitely won't be joining the ranks anytime soon.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone And How Would She Play In Marvel Rivals
For context, Elsa Bloodstone is a monster hunter and adventurer. She's the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone and his wife, Elise, who became her sole caregiver after family disagreements, particularly with how ruthlessly Ulysses trained her. After living with her mother for years, she inherited her father's estate after his passing and took up his line of work.
Holding the supernatural "Bloodstone" relic, Elsa has a wide arsenal of abilities, including powers like superhuman strength, agility, speed, durability, and a regenerative healing factor. She primarily uses blades, firearms, and projectiles to take down enemies, and her rather specific immunity to vampire bites also gives her a connection to nightwalkers.
In comparison to the current Marvel Rivals roster, Elsa's background, abilities, and tools feel extremely similar to Blade, who is also technically a monster hunter and uses blades and guns as his weapons of choice. Given the closeness in nature, Elsa could fit into the Duelist category and even have lifesteal mechanics — an ability only Blade has at the moment.
Esports Impact
With Elsa appearing in the game files and belonging to the same niche of Marvel superheroes as Season 3.5's Blade, we could see another half-melee, half-ranged hero that has lifesteal and applies anti-heals on targets.
From a competitive perspective, Blade has been an unpopular pick in high-ranked lobbies and pro play, and the ongoing Marvel Rivals IGNITE has barely given him a time to shine. For Elsa to make a mark in tournaments, she'll definitely require a beefier kit if she plans to follow Blade's playstyles.