Fantastic Four, Blade, X-men — All Leaked Heroes
Marvel's shooter Marvel Rivals is finally here, and it includes plenty of fan-favorite characters. Spiderman, Black Widow, and more have all joined the game's lineup, and lesser-known characters like Namor and Squirrel Girl are also stepping into the spotlight. Now, new data leaks have revealed several hidden heroes that might appear in future updates — here's everything we know about all of Marvel Rival's leaked upcoming heroes.
What Is Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals is a PvP hero shooter. Marvel developed the game, and it will release on December 6 2024. The title includes familiar faces from the Marvel franchise like Black Widow, Captain America, Spiderman and Iron Man. Each playable hero has a different class (there are three classes available: Duelist, Vanguard and Strategist) and unique abilities. In the game, the heroes will battle each other after a critical 'Timestream Entanglement' event and fight to prevent supervillain Doctor Doom from taking over the world.
Marvel Rivals Leaks
On December 4, 2024, a reputable leaker on X.com (Matfacio @Facio_Leaks) posted a list of Marvel Rivals characters he had identified by datamining code. These heroes are coded into the game and include abilities, but are "currently disabled through the game's configs." They range in completeness, and some are fully fleshed out and ready to play, while others seem to be stuck in a 'prototype' or 'testing' state. Here are all the leaked Marvel Rivals heroes:
1. Human Torch
The Human Torch, otherwise known as Johnny Storm, is an American from Long Island, New York and a superhuman with fire-based abilities. He is Sue Storm's younger brother and gained his flame powers after space radiation mutated him. He is part of the Fantastic Four along with Invisible Woman, Mr. Fantastic and The Thing.
2. Ultron
Ultron is an artificial intelligence supervillain famous for opposing the Avengers.
Marvel fans may remember him from the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the film, Iron Man, Hulk and Thor battle Ultron with the rest of the Avengers after he unexpectedly becomes sentient. Ultron has a cybernetic body with superhuman strength and intelligence.
3. Mr. Fantastic
Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards is another member of the Fantastic Four alongside the Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and the Thing. He is originally from California, and befriended Doctor Doom while he was still 'Victor von Doom' in college. Richards is married to "Invisible Woman" Sue Storm. Mr. Fantastic's primary ability is 'plasticity', and he can manipulate his body to change shape at will. He became a superhuman after stealing the Marvel-1 rocket with classmates Sue Storm, Benjamin Grimm and Jonathan Storm and encountering cosmic radiation.
4. Blade
Eric Brooks, otherwise known as Blade, is a superhero and S.H.I.E.L.D. associate formerly from London. He is Lucas Cross' son who became half-human, half-vampire at birth when a vampire killed his mother. Blade later joined the Nightstalkers, where he fought Hydra. In collaboration with Spiderman, he becomes a 'Daywalker' who is able to withstand sunlight but gains an insatiable thirst for blood. Blade later joined Vanguard and collaborated with the Avengers.
5. Invisible Woman
"Invisible Woman" Sue Storm hails from Long Island, New York and is a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four. Sue can manipulate light, become transparent at will and produce psionic force fields. Her psionic powers can cause explosions, create projectiles and detect nearby presences. She has a Doctorate in Archaeology and is married to Mr. Fantastic. During their rocket incident, she became a superhuman with the rest of the Fantastic Four members.
6. The Thing
The Thing was originally an astronaut and pilot from Manhattan named Benjamin Grimm. He became a superhuman after exposure to cosmic radiation in the Marvel-1 rocket. Grimm is a member of the Fantastic Four and is Mr. Fantastic's best friend. He has impenetrable, rocky skin and superhuman strength. Grimm is known for his kind heart and compassionate personality.
7. Emma Frost
Emma Frost is a member of the X-Men. She is an heiress from Boston and originally was one of the X-Men's enemies but decided to join the group after students in her school for young mutants were massacred. Frost has telepathic powers and can cloak her presence from others. She can also create illusions and transform into an unbreakable diamond form using a Secondary Mutation. When she is not fighting for justice, Frost is the Headmistress of the Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.
8. Jean Grey
Jean Grey is also an X-Men member and a Mutant. Grey's powers awoke after she witnessed her best friend's death as a a child. She is connected to the Phoenix, a powerful cosmic being which lends her powers of death and resurrection. Grey joined the X-Men to protect fellow Mutants and fight for justice. She is one of the most powerful Mutants in the MCU, and can utilize telekinesis, telepathy and energy manipulation.
9. Other Unknown Heroes
In the original leak post, Matfacio mentions that several other numbered characters exist without sprites or specific names. These characters include #1053, #1054, #4015 and #9,200. Jean Gray and Emma Frost are likely two of these characters since Matfacio identified files related to them in-game, though we don't know which. Matfacio also notes that #4015 is a 'Test Phase' hero, and #9,200 is a 'prototype.'
