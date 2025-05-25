Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal New 'Combat Chest' Skins; Emma Frost Emote
Marvel Rivals players are hyped for the game's May 30 update, which will introduce new Strategist Ultron and usher in a high-tech era. New information alleges the update will contain a 'Combat Chest' with futuristic skins for several heroes and an Emma Frost emote. Let's explore which Heroes have Combat Chest costumes, what else is in the Combat Chest, how players can earn the skins and what they may mean for the game.
According to Marvel Rivals X.com leak and datamining account @X0X_LEAK, Marvel Rivals is cooking up a fresh bundle for the title's May 30 update. The Combat Chest will contain a horde of items for players to earn, including three new Hero skins. Similarly to the game's Battle Pass, it will be available to all Marvel Rivals players.
Which Heroes Have Combat Chest Skins?
- Storm: "Ultimate Wind-Rider"
- Magneto: "Binary Sword"
- Mister Fantastic: "Future Foundation"
@X0X_LEAK also alleges that Peach Momoko, a Marvel artist beloved for her illustrations and 'Demon Days' saga, designed Storm's skin. This adds special appeal for Marvel comics fans and means the skin connects to pre-existing lore. Magneto's "Binary Sword" costume has an edgy, high-tech flair, turning the menacing mutant into a metal cyborg. Finally, "Future Foundation" Mister Fantastic wears a sleek sci-fi suit and futuristic wraparound glasses.
What's In the Marvel Rivals 'Combat Chest'?
Marvel Rivals' upcoming Combat Chest will include the three Hero skins. In addition, players can earn several tiers of cosmetics like sprays, emotes, nameplates and more. Here's a full item list:
- "Make it Rain" Emma Frost Emote
- "Ultimate Wind-Rider" Spray
- "Tempest Scourge" Storm Emote
- "Ultimate Wind-Rider" Nameplate
- "Ultimate Wind-Rider" Storm Costume
- "Krakoa Seedlings" Spray
- "Kingdom Savior" Storm MVP Animation
- "Cerebro" Collectible
- "Harmony Duets" Psylocke Emote
- "Ultron Emblem" Spray
- "Galacta-Mood" Mood Bundle
- "Future Foundation" Nameplate
- "Emma Frost" Emblem
- "Identity Overhaul" Mister Fantastic Emote
- "Future Foundation" Spray
- "We Are The Future" Mister Fantastic MVP Animation
- "Future Foundation" Mister Fantastic Costume
- Magneto Binary Sword Emote
- "Binary Sword" Spray
- "Binary Sword" Nameplate
- "Basic- Emoji" Mood Bundle
- "Magnetic Melody" Magneto MVP Animation
- "Binary Sword" Magneto Costume
The community is also expressing excitement for the Emma Frost "Make it Rain" emote. The cosmetic shows the heiress throwing money around, flexing her wealth to the team.
How Do Players Earn 'Combat Chest' Skins in Marvel Rivals?
Players can only receive the new Storm, Magneto and Mister Fantastic skins through the Combat Chest mechanic, so they won't be available in the shop. The Combat Chest operates with different achievement tiers, each including a separate in-game cosmetic reward. Players can progress through the Combat Chest by playing Marvel Rivals matches and earning Experience. The Combat Chest also has Free and Premium tiers, meaning not all rewards are available to users without payment. Allegedly, "Binary Sword" Magneto and "Ultimate Wind-Rider" Storm are only available for Premium Combat Chest players, but all players can earn "Future Foundation" Mister Fantastic for free.
If players don't have time to grind out the entire Combat Chest in one go, they can also purchase tiers with Lattice to progress faster. According to @X0X_LEAK, it costs 4,600 Lattice (around 47-50 USD) to bypass all 24 Combat Chest tiers. This divides into about 2 USD per tier.
Esports Impact
Storm and Mister Fantastic are popular Season 2 meta picks. According to stat-tracking site rivalsmeta.com, Storm currently has the highest win rate of all Heroes overall at 53.84%. Though Magik's win rate is higher in Diamond+ ranks, she remains comfortably in second place. Mister Fantastic's Diamond+ win rate also surpasses 53%. While Magneto is not as lucky with a 46.6% Diamond+ win rate (the lowest of any Vanguard), he still maintains a 19.2% pick rate and is highly visible in Competitive. This is partially due to his Shield ability, which provides easy team value, and his Ultimate, which effectively counters pesky supports like Cloak and Dagger.
These new skins may push the Heroes' high pick rates even further. However, they will not have any impact on their meta performances. According to the upcoming Patch Notes, Magneto and Storm are both due for buffs. Mister Fantastic's kit will likely remain untouched. Luckily for Storm sweats, "Hurricane... INCOMING!" will still strike fear into the enemy team's hearts.