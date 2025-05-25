Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal New 'Future Foundation' Skins for Fantastic Four, Spider-Man
Marvel Rivals' Fantastic Four have enjoyed a positive player base reception and made their mark in the game's meta. According to leaks, the Four will soon enter a fresh era with sci-fi 'Future Foundation' skins. Let's explore which Heroes will receive these cosmetics, how players can obtain them and their possible in-game impact.
Marvel Rivals' 'Future Foundation' Skin Set
On May 24 2025, early access leaks revealed Marvel Rivals' new 'Future Foundation' skins for several Heroes. The skins connect to Fantastic Four lore, updating the team's original getup with a sci-fi rebrand. The Heroes' new suits are bright white with high-tech neon blue accents. Mister Fantastic also wears a futuristic wraparound visor.
Which Heroes are in the Marvel Rivals 'Future Foundation' Skin Set?
According to leaks, the following Marvel Rivals Heroes will receive new Future Foundation skins:
- Reed Richards/"Mister Fantastic"
- Sue Storm/"Invisible Woman"
- Benjamin Grimm/"The Thing"
- Spider-Man
Die-hard Fantastic Four fans may notice Johnny Storm/"Human Torch" is absent from the lineup since the skins are based on the Marvel Comics' Future Foundation arc. During this period, Human Torch sacrificed himself to save the Fantastic Four's headquarters and the civilians nearby. The remaining Fantastic Four rebranded into the 'Future Foundation' before ultimately finding Human Torch alive and welcoming him back.
When Will the Marvel Rivals 'Future Foundation' Skins Arrive?
The 'Future Foundation' skins may not arrive all at once. We do know they will allegedly appear in Marvel Rivals' upcoming Season 2.5 update, which begins on May 30. Since many of the 'Future Foundation' leaks come from Early Access players, and Mister Fantastic's skin is part of the update's visible Combat Chest, his costume will probably arrive first.
How to Get the Marvel Rivals 'Future Foundation' Skins
While the Future Foundation skins share a theme, they won't all be available in the same place. The "Future Foundation" Mister Fantastic skin is only available in the Combat Chest, an upcoming event that lets players progress through different tiers to earn rewards. It is similar to Marvel Rivals' previous Battlepasses. "Future Foundation" Mister Fantastic will reportedly be free using this method — players just need to grind Competitive games for experience.
It's still unclear how players can obtain the rest of the 'Future Foundation' skins. However, since leaks specify Mister Fantastic's is "free," they will likely be available in the Marvel Rivals Store. Players can access this tab through the Store button on top of the game's home screen. If they release, the 'Future Foundation' skins could appear as a featured banner and would most likely cost Lattice, Marvel Rivals' premium currency.
How Much do the Marvel Rivals 'Future Foundation' Skins Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not released any cost details for the Future Foundation skins at the time of writing.
Esports Impact
Mister Fantastic is enjoying a strong track record in Season 2's competitive meta. According to stat-tracker rivalsmeta.com, he dominates low-rank games but falls off slightly after Diamond, 51.7% win rate above it. Mister Fantastic's kit will likely not see changes in the upcoming Patch, so he will continue crushing Marvel Rivals noobs and his pick rate will probably increase from the new skin.
Invisible Woman and Thing are struggling, so they might need that pick rate increase even more. Sue Storm's win rate fades in Diamond+ to just 46.58%, and Thing has the lowest of all Vanguards at 46.96%. In addition, neither will receive buffs, and their Fantastic Four team-up is being reworked.