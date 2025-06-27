Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Season 3 Heroes Phoenix and Blade
Marvel Rivals' roster is continually expanding to add more fan-favorite characters. In Season 2, hero and heiress Emma Frost joined its lineup, and villainous AI Ultron soon followed. Though Season 3 is still two weeks away, leaks are already revealing several new faces: Phoenix and Blade will reportedly release sometime after the update. Let's explore everything about these Heroes, when they could arrive and what they mean for the game.
Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal New Heroes Phoenix and Blade
On Friday, June 27 2025, leaks began emerging from various Marvel Rivals X.com pages alleging Phoenix and Blade would be the title's newest Heroes. @RivalsLeaks posted the information with an accompanying caption, saying the next Season's title would be "The Abyss Awakens." In addition, the account included a sentence-long update summary:
"Get ready for all-new team-ups, stunning Venomized costumes, and sizzling summer events that will turn up the heat."
It's important to note that Marvel Rivals has not yet confirmed that Phoenix and Blade will arrive in the game or commented on possible abilities.
Who is Phoenix? New Marvel Rivals Hero
'Phoenix' is an alias of Jean Grey, a superhuman who is part of the original X-Men lineup under Charles Xavier's tutelage. She is one of the strongest mutants in the entire Marvel universe due to her 'Omega-Level' classification and extreme telekinetic and telepathic abilities. Jean Grey is connected to the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity with near-unlimited power. She can connect with the being to increase her potential, and she takes on the 'Phoenix' name while hosting it. Magneto, who is currently a member of Marvel Rivals' Vanguard/Tank roster, is one of her worst enemies.
Who is Blade? New Marvel Rivals Hero
Eric Brooks, also known as "Blade," is a sleek and gritty Hero from London with a complicated backstory. His mother died shortly after his birth when a vampire doctor fed on her, which also converted him to a half-human, half-vampire child. As Blade grew, he rejected his vampiric potential and vowed to avenge his mother, eventually becoming a vampire hunter.
After forming an unlikely alliance with Doctor Strange, Blade joined the Nightwalkers and fought against Hydra. He later became a Daywalker, a vampire with enhanced abilities who can withstand sunlight, after encountering Morbius. In the Marvel Comics, Blade was also affiliated with S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers. He has collaborated with Spider-Man and The Punisher, two fellow Marvel Rivals heroes.
When Will Phoenix and Blade Release in Marvel Rivals?
According to leak accounts like @RivalsLeaks, Phoenix and Blade will arrive sometime during Marvel Rivals Season 3. The Season, allegedly titled 'The Abyss Awakens,' will release on Friday, July 11 2025, about two weeks from the time of writing. Most Marvel Rivals seasons last about two months, meaning Blade and Phoenix will probably launch before Friday, September 12 2025.
How Will Phoenix and Blade Affect the Marvel Rivals Meta?
It's difficult to say exactly how a hero will alter the Marvel Rivals meta without full kit information. However, Phoenix and Blade's lore helps us estimate which abilities they could have and what roles they could fill.
Jean Grey/Phoenix's telepathic and telekinetic powers will likely factor into her kit. It's possible she could have multiple forms, activating the Phoenix Force's powers for an Ultimate. We also know Jean Grey can fly using her telekinesis, which would fit nicely with Ultron's recent addition, since he is a flying Support who can easily heal aerial DPS. Marvel's biography website for Phoenix summarizes her abilities:
"Jean can use her powerful telekinetic abilities on herself or others to fly, move or manipulate objects and other beings, stimulate molecules to increase friction, create protective force fields, or project as concussive force."
The leaked Marvel Rivals announcements allege "all new team-ups" are coming in Season 3, so it wouldn't be far-fetched for Phoenix to have team-up abilities with other current and former X-Men members, including:
- Wolverine
- Namor
- Psylocke
- Magik
- Storm (Phoenix and Storm are best friends in Marvel lore.)
Meanwhile. Blade would fit right in as a Duelist/DPS Hero due to his martial arts and sword-fighting skills. He uses his trademark blades in comic-book combat, so his kit would probably rely on close-range slicing abilities and duels. Blade has close lore connections to Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and The Punisher, so it's entirely possible he could have a team-up ability with one or all of them.
Some netizens are worried both additions will be Duelist/DPS Heroes. Marvel Rivals' DPS roster is heavily inflated with 20 options, while there are only 9 Strategists/Supports and 10 Vanguards/Tanks. User @DemolisherTr says, "Really hope they are not both dps [...] it would be terrible for the game. In qp (quickplay) games almost every match each team already has 3 dps."
Of course, all of this is just theory-crafting: more information will emerge on Marvel Rivals' upcoming hero additions as Season 3 draws closer.