Marvel Rivals Legendary Skins Coming Soon — Infinity War Captain America & 2099 Luna Snow
Marvel Rivals has been out for about two months now and it feels safe to say it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Fans have been loving the title and while there have been some things worth complaining about, Rivals has brought hero shooter fans together and brand new players to the genre who had never played one before.
The game has already done two unique seasonal events with custom game modes and popular well-received hero skins. Currently, the Spring Festival is going on and while the soccer game mode hasn't been a hit with fans, the new cosmetics have been.
With a roster of iconic characters and decades upon decades worth of comics, movies, tv shows, and video games to pull inspiration from, it's no wonder why fans are always excited and eager to see which cosmetics get announced next. The next iconic costumes joining Marvel Rivals are going to Captain America from Avengers: Infinity War and Luna Snow's Mirae 2099.
When Are Captain America's Infinity War and Luna Snow's Mirae 2099 Costumes Coming To The Shop?
The two new skins are set to hit the in-game shop on February 6 at 9PM EST. The skins are both of legendary quality and will come with all the features of a legendary bundle.
How Much Will The New Skins Cost?
As mentioned, both of these skins are legendary quality. Players should expect to pay around $24 for each bundle. As is to be expected with Marvel Rivals, each bundle will include the hero costume, a nameplate, MVP animation, spray, and emote.
