Marvel Rivals March 14 Patch Notes - Hero Changes, Bug Fixes, and New Skins
Marvel Rivals is dropping another patch just one week after its last update. Unlike previous updates, however, there are a few balance adjustments for heroes coming in, too.
Just like most of Marvel Rivals’ mid-season patches, this planned update for March 14 will focus on fixing several known issues in the game, adding a new optimization for PC players, and promoting a set of Twitch Drops. Along with a few key changes to three heroes on the roster.
Marvel Rivals March 14 Update - Full Patch Notes and Changes
General Game Fixes
- Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when "Hide Own Name" was enabled.
- Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual gameplay behavior.
- Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.
- Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas on various maps.
Optimizations
- Added a "Raw Input" option for the Mouse under Settings - Keyboard.
Hero Changes (Fixes)
All hero changes revolve around fixing bugs with different moves and how they interact in the game. These patch notes include direct commentary from the developers.
- Bucky's Reload Rumble: “Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier's Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper's Fist ability. Bucky's firepower is now as relentless as his mission for justice!”
- Hand Hook Confusion: “Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Now, Bucky's got his look—and his lethal arm—back on point!”
- Loki's Deathly Illusions: “Resolved an issue where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch!”
- Peni Parker's Perdu Predicament: “Fixed an issue where Peni's Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!”
- Peni's Spiders Sneaky Escape: “Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker's Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!”
- Spit vs Sea: “Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his Ultimate Ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark's Ultimate Ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage.”
- The Thing's Battlefield Blues: “Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed!”
- Wolverine's Claw Coordination: “Resolved a rare discrepancy between his animation and effects when Wolverine executed the dive of his Ultimate Ability from the highest point. Now, when Logan strikes, it's as precise and impactful as his adamantium claws!”
Hero Changes (Balance Adjustments)
This is the first time the Marvel Rivals team is releasing mid-season balance adjustments that aren't a result of bug fixes. According to the developers, the goal here is "optimizing the experience for just a handful of heroes" to maintain the meta's diversity heading into Season 2.
- Human Torch: Increase Fire Cluster projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s and projectile count from 12 to 14.
- Human Torch: Increase the energy cost of Supernova (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 4000; Increase activation wave damage from 70 to 80 and Flame Tornado damage from 100 per/s to 120 per/s.
- Iron Man: Decrease Repulsor Blast stage 1 and 2 direct hit damage from 55 to 40; Increase spell field damage from 35 to 50. Decrease stage 3 direct hit damage from 65 to 50; Increase spell field damage from 40 to 60.
- Iron Man: Decrease Repulsor Blast (Armor Overdrive) direct hit damage decreased from 55 to 50; Increase spell field damage from 55 to 65.
- Cloak & Dagger: Increase the healing effect from Lightforce Dagger on hit allies from 10 to 16; Reduce the spell field healing amount generated by the hit from 18 to 16.
The team also softly reconfirmed that players can expect new heroes and Team-Up abilities when Seaosn 2 drops in April.
Other Content
As part of this update, a new set of Twitch Drops will also go live for players to claim in-game.
If you watch enough Marvel Rvials on Twitch, on a channel where the streamer has drops enabled, you can earn Adam Warlock cosmetics themed around Galacta. This includes a Spray, Nameplate, and Costume, all available for free.
There are also two new skins coming around the same time as this update too. Loki - Presidential Attire from the Disney+ show, and Storm - Goddess of Thunder where she wields Mjolnir will be available starting at 9pm ET on March 13.
When Does the Marvel Rivals March 14 Update Go Live?
The March 14 patch for Marvel Rivals goes live at 5am ET. There will be no server downtime, meaning players just need to update their game before launching it.
Downloading the update will automatically apply all of the listed fixes and other changes. The Twitch Drops will actually go live on March 13 at 9pm ET, so they will be available to claim a bit earlier than the update itself.
Marvel Rivals Players Want More Changes in Patches
This update keeps exactly to the current pace of content releases for Marvel Rivals. Small patches optimize the game and fix bugs while new skins or events drop alongside them throughout the season.
This schedule keeps most players happy, as there is always something new coming to the game, and major issues won’t go unaddressed for more than a week in most instances. However, even with some balance adjustments, players are looking for more.
If you look on Twitter, most of the responses to the official patch notes are just players asking for certain heroes to be buffed or nerfed—with Moon Knight and Spider-Man among the most common names in the latter category. These Human Torch changes do address some of the more heavily requested adjustments.
One of the bigger hero complaints is the lack of a “fix” for what appears to be a widespread Black Panther bug that has persisted for months, which causes his dash to fail to reset when you successfully hit an enemy.
There are some valid discussions among the flood of balance demands, including an update on cross-progression between console and PC accounts, something the developers have not commented on since December. One of the most common asks is for further optimization for the game so players on PC will experience fewer crashes and better overall performance, though that is always being requested.