Marvel Rivals March 27 Patch Notes - Hero Fixes and Venom Emote Tease
- A new patch will fix existing issues.
- Galacta's Cosmic Adventure is getting its last update.
- Venom might be getting even freakier.
Marvel Rivals is about to drop what could potentially be one of the smallest, but funniest, updates in the game’s history.
A new patch is set to go live on Marvel Rivals on March 27, several standard bug fixes and other updates included. There is also a new piece of content for the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event that will finally reveal the hidden panel in the center of the game board.
Marvel Rivals March 27 Update - Full Patch Notes and Changes
The next update for Marvel Rivals goes live at 9 UTC on March 27, which should be around 5am ET. There will be no server downtime and players won’t need to download anything once it goes live.
The main point of this patch is to address a few bugs and other issues impacting gameplay in Marvel Rivals, including visual problems on maps, a disconnection glitch, and some unintended effects for some heroes. Here is a full list of the March 27 patch notes:
General Game Fixes
- Resolved an issue in Custom Games where a disconnected player's character would still appear on the Like page during match settlement. Clearing up who remained until the end of the match.
- Several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas have been fixed.
- A glitch in the Hydra Charteris Base map where Rocket Raccoon's B.R.B. could sometimes revive teammates outside the play area due to terrain changes has been “squashed.”
- A bug that sometimes caused the focus to unpredictably shift to earlier messages when opening the chat window on console.
Hero Fixes and Esports Impact
None of these hero changes involve actual balance changes, and will also include some commentary from the developers.
- Human Torch's Fiery Focus: Addressed a rare bug where the Human Torch's Primary Attack would sometimes miss its target entirely, leaving his incendiary prowess a little less scorching. “With this fix, every burst of flame burns as brilliantly as intended—ensuring his heat is always on target!”
- Iron Fist's Wall-Climbing Whimsy: Fixed a glitch in Practice Range where Iron Fist wall-climbing was beyond expectations. “The master of martial arts can now keep his acrobatic feats on track!”
- Iron Man's Teleportation Tangle: In Sanctum Sanctorum, Iron Man use of Hyper-Velocity followed immediately by portal entry could occasionally throw a wrench in the works—resulting in the ability to misfire and some off-color special effects. “Now, Iron Man's high-tech strategy is as sleek as ever, letting him jet in and out as he pleases.”
- Loki-Doctor Strange's Forbidden Tech: Fixed an issue in Doom Match where Loki's transformation into Doctor Strange allowed the use of the forbidden Pentagram of Farallah. “This minds-warping mix-up has been vanquished.”
- Magneto's Magnetic Moments: Resolved an issue in the post-match where Magneto's MVP could sometimes display some bizarre, offbeat visuals. “The master of magnetism now commands his moments with true polar precision.”
- Wolverine's Ultimate with Pinpoint Precision: Fixed a snag in Wolverine's Ultimate Ability where, under high network latency, foes sent flying and slammed into the ground could sometimes end up in the wrong location. “Now, every Last Stand lands exactly where it should.”
- Wolverine's Terrifying Pounce: Resolved an issue where the Hulk could sometimes have abnormal behavior after being catapulted into a terrain KO by Wolverine's Feral Leap. “Now, the big guy gets the proper beatdown without any off-script environmental stunts!”
Something called the “Pick-Up Bundle” was also mentioned in the official patch notes, though there was nothing else shared.
What is the Marvel Rivals Galacta's Cosmic Adventure Easter Egg?
NetEase Games has also shared a bit of information about the release of an Easter Egg that was teased at the start of the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event. It is only going to be available for four days starting on April 1 and is mentioned as being an “April Fool’s Easter Egg.”
Based on what we can see and no descriptions from the Marvel Rivals team, it looks like the soon-to-be-revealed item is an emote for Venom that may involve some… forbidden movements.
You will need to clear out all of the other spaces on the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure board in order to claim this reward when it is available from April 1 to April 4 at around 8pm ET.
Is Venom Getting a Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals?
The Marvel Rivals team hasn’t said anything about what the new Easter Egg that is releasing on April 1 will be, but the revealed panel looks like it will be an emote for Venom. And, even with no additional info, it looks like it will involve the Symbiote’s butt in some fashion.
Just based on the item looking like a claimable emote with Venom’s butt prominently featured, along with it being an April Fool’s Day Easter Egg, we could see the anti-hero twerking in matches very soon.