Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch Notes: New Skins, Galacta Event, and Season 0 Battle Pass Return
The next weekly Marvel Rivals update is here, this time with a focus on a new event and the return of previously exclusive battle pass content for players who might have missed it in the past.
Unlike previous patches, the May 15 patch for Marvel Rivals will introduce two first-of-their-kind pieces of content in the form of the Galacta's Gift event and the returning Season 0 battle pass. Pair that with some key changes, bug fixes, and two new skins, and you have yourself a sizable update to excite the players.
Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch Notes - Bug and Hero Fixes
The May 15 patch will go live at 5am ET, with no sever downtime. Players just need to download the update for the game client before launching.
Like most regular Marvel Rivals patches, this one doesn’t contain any actual balance adjustments for the roster or other changes that would heavily impact competitive play. Instead, it focuses on adding new content and fixing existing issues, such as odd interactions between heroes in the gameplay.
Well, that isn’t entirely true, since custom tournament rooms will now have access to an advanced version of the game’s Ban/Pick option. This will let players freely set this feature up for their custom games starting with this update.
“Players can freely experience this ban-pick feature in tournament room custom games. This ban-pick mode will be used for all matches in the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament series,” NetEase said. “In this mode, both teams take turns banishing heroes in a specific order, while also locking in their own heroes.”
System and Feature Fixes
- Resolved a problem where, after switching the Voiceover Language while not in a match and restarting the game, the selected language sometimes wouldn't switch correctly.
- Addressed a mix-up in the Custom Game - Tournament Room spectator view where, after switching sides, the team names in the lower-left corner were displayed in reverse order.
Hero and Map Fixes
- Adam Warlock's Ultimate Troubles: Fixed a bug where the orb from Adam's Ultimate ability would hang around in certain areas of Krakoa longer than it should. The golden glow will now inevitably fade as per normal.
- Doctor Strange's Portal Predicament: Fixed an issue where placing Strange's portals in Recursive Destruction zones could force them to vanish. “He can open portals without worrying about them disappearing faster than Dormammu can hatch his next doom-laden scheme in the Dark Dimension!”
- Fantastic Frequencies Fixed: Fixed an audio issue where Mister Fantastic’s Ultimate would release the sound effect for returning to his normal state during the ultimate period while still inflated and dealing damage.
- Hulk's High Jump Hiccup: Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, Hulk could find himself stuck in a jump state when using Incredible Leap.
- The Thing's Yancy Street Shuffle: Fixed an issue where, when using his Yancy Street Charge ability, The Thing would sometimes find himself moving to distant locations.
- Venom's Aerial Antics: Fixed an issue where the symbiote could sometimes find himself stuck in mid-air on certain maps.
- Various voids in the Krakoa and Klyntar maps that could trap players have been patched.
Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch - New Skins
Another week means two more fresh costume bundles will be added to the Marvel Rivals shop. This time, Punisher and Namor are getting new looks fit for some of Season 2’s theming.
The Punisher - Dangan Ronin is another Peach Momoko design, giving Frank a Japanese-inspired look with new lore too:
"Frank Castle, the foreign traveler, initially set out to explore the world, but his journey took a tragic turn during a family outing in Kirisaki Mountain when Orochi, the Great Snake, devoured his loved ones. From that moment, this once-ordinary man was irrevocably transformed, his eyes forever haunted by his losses. Now known as the "Dangan Ronin," he wields a modified Tanegashima and has sworn a blood oath: 'Wherever evil lurks, my bullets will be the fire that purges the darkness. For only punishment awaits those that harm those that can't defend themselves.'”
To pair with this, Namor is finally getting his Retro X-Uniform. Both costumes will be available in the shop starting at 10pm ET on May 15.
Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch - Galacta’s Gift Event
To celebrate Marvel Rivals, which first became playable a year ago in Closed Alpha, NetEase is running a special event called Galacta’s Gift that will reward players with free items for playing matches. The event begins on May 15 and has no listed end time in the patch.
Players will be able to unlock new Nameplates, Sprays, and Chrono Shield Cards to use. A Costume Coin will also be available, giving players the ability to redeem it and unlock one skin from a selection of options for heroes featured in Season 0.
Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch - Battle Pass Returning
And, speaking of Season 0, the Season 0: Doom’s Rise battle pass is making a return for a limited time. Players who missed out on the original battle pass for Marvel Rivlals will be able to purchase it and unlock it forever from May 15 to May 29 before it goes back in the vault.
“The S0 Battle Pass makes a limited-time comeback! If you missed out before, now's your chance. Head to the Battle Pass interface and hit Nexus in the top right corner to open the Reality Link Point, then purchase the S0 Battle Pass – Chronovium to join the fray.”
Other battle pass content may make a similar return in the future, though NetEase isn’t sharing much on that front right now.
Marvel Rivals May 15 Patch - Esports Impact
The advanced Pick/Ban options being added into custom rooms ahead of Marvel Rivals Ignite launching as a tournament series is big for competitive play, as it means players will now be able to practice under similar event circumstances to the events instead of having to simulate it via different methods.
Season 0 content returning via the battle pass rerun is also huge, as it means NetEase is likely to continue making older content available in specific ways so players who missed out have a chance to go back and get those items. Even if they are all done through limited-time offers, this is something that most live service games don’t provide at all.