Marvel Rivals May 22 Patch Notes: New Immortal Skins, Bug Fixes, and More
It looks like the next Marvel Rivals update will be even smaller than the normal weekly drops, featuring just a handful of new skins and fixes that will improve the game.
Typically, NetEase likes to provide a bit of a boost once a week to keep players coming back to Marvel Rivals if they have lapsed in logging in, but for the May 22 update, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Unless players are still on the grind, or really like the new costumes for Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock, this patch likely won’t get much attention.
Marvel Rivals May 22 Patch Notes - Bug and Hero Fixes
While the May 22 patch, which goes live at 5 am ET, is very small. It could be overlooked, considering the previous update contained multiple new skins, a unique event with plenty of rewards, and some additional content for players to enjoy—which is all still available.
This time, the patch focuses exclusively on system and bug fixes, along with two new costume drops. All of which will result in players just needing to download an update before launching their game once it goes live.
It is important to note that, as part of this update, NetEase has extended the Hellfire Gala: Moments event by an extra week. It will now end on May 30, giving players even more time to unlock all the rewards and vote for next year’s free Hellfire Gala skin.
System Fixes
- Fixed an issuer where players would be redirected to the wrong page from the Details section after signing up for a tournament.
- Fixed an issue where One Above All players might accidentally be reset to Eternity when logging in.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the mouse icon to disappear after switching heroes in settings with raw mouse input enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the coach's spectator view could sometimes freeze after pausing and resuming games in custom tournament rooms.
Hero and Map Fixes
- Ongoing “structural issues” on the Klyntar and Spider-Islands maps have been addressed.
- Doctor Strange's Astral Shenanigans: Fixed an issue where souls from the Sorcerer Supreme's Ultimate Ability could sometimes meddle with Human Torch's Primary Attack.
- Emma Frost's Diamond Dilemma: Fixed an issue where sometimes, when Emma switched to her diamond form, textures from her own perspective would glitch out.
- Mantis' Sedate Slipup: Fixed a rare error where, when Mantis worked her Spore Slumber, some heroes wouldn't wake up after taking a hit.
- Mister Fantastic's Portal Puzzler: Fixed an issue where, when Reed tried to stretch his way after a target through a Doctor Strange portal with Flexible Elongation, he'd sometimes veer off in the wrong direction and wouldn’t go through at all.
Marvel Rivals May 22 Patch - New Skins
As part of this patch, the Marvel Rivals shop will update to feature two new costumes, Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign and Adam Warlock - Immortal Avatar. Both skins will be available starting May 22 at 10pm ET.
Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign is Wanda’s first Legendary skin, cloaking her in a mix of red and gold energy as she takes on a protective role and gains access to a guardian dragon spirit.
"High atop K'un-Lun, the celestial goddess awaits. Her crimson cloak, aglow with golden radiance, dazzles like the dawn. Harnessing primordial chaos to mold the fabric of existence, she casts her protective spells, standing as a guardian against the encroaching darkness."
Wanda and Adam’s new skins both play into the existing Marvel Rivals original theme of Immortal Dragon K'un-Lun cosmetics, which also include Squirrel Girl - Cheerful Dragoness, Moon Knight - Lunar General, and Doctor Strange - Sorcerer Immortal, all of which are still available in the shop. It is likely more Immortal Dragon skins will be added in the future, as there have been a few released in each season thus far.
Marvel Rivals May 22 Patch - Esports Impact
As with all patches, this update does have a small impact on competitive play because it adjusts several bugs that would occasionally degrade gamestates and cause issues for heroes. Without those problems, matches that had a small chance to be derailed unnaturally can now proceed to be unrailed by natural causes, such as a player leaving for no reason in the first round.
Scarlet Witch’s new skin might bring some added flair, but the hero likely won’t move up the Duelist pecking order in Quick or Ranked Matches due to her existing limitations, and Doctor Strange not being strong enough to consistently pick for their shared Team-Up.
Adam Warlock, on the other hand, could see an uptick in usage with his new cosmetics, which might be a blessing and a curse. A blessing because Adam is a strong healer with great tech to keep his teammates alive, especially after his most recent attack and healing buff; however, there is a steep learning curve, which means some players could suffer poor results if inexperienced Adam picks become more frequent.