Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch Notes: Summer Skins, Emote Changes, and Hive Mind Mode

☀️ Soak Up The Sun! 🏝️



Embrace the flarkin’ hot summer with Rocket Raccoon’s Sunshine Raccoon and Squirrel Girl’s Sunshine Squirrel costumes. Channel the heat and ignite the battlefield with summer fun!



📅 Available: May 8 at 7:00 PM PDT!



Keep your cool while burning your… pic.twitter.com/VHBHxdVgAy