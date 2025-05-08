Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch Notes: Summer Skins, Emote Changes, and Hive Mind Mode
- Marvel Rivals is overhauling its emotes and sprays.
- New Summer skins for heroes are coming in hot!
- Get ready for more big-headed teammates.
The next Marvel Rivals patch is here, which means players can look forward to a few key changes to the game moving forward, including to how they use emotes and sprays.
While Marvel Rivals’ May 8 update won’t drastically change the game, it does bring a few updates that will impact all players. There are also a pair of new skins and a new game mode coming alongside the patch, which means additional content to play around with.
Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch - Bug and Hero Fixes
The May 8 patch for Marvel Rivals will go live at 5am ET, and is a typical weekly update for the game. That means there are no balance adjustments for heroes and the main focus is on select changes that will improve the game or fix bugs that the developers have been made aware of.
There will be no downtime for this patch when it goes live, and all players need to do is download the update for their game.
Here are all of the incoming bug fixes, along with some commentary from the developers on the two hero changes made to Hulk and Jeff.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes occur under rare circumstances where players who didn't provide the most healing in a match were mistakenly awarded the Gifted Healer badge.
- Fixed an issue where players, where in anonymous mode, would use voice chat and still have their original name revealed.
- Banner's Space Out: “We've smashed a bug that left all three forms of Bruce Banner unable to bind the jump action to the Spacebar. Now, Banner can leap into action as intended.”
- Jeff's Missing Meal: “We've wiped out a glitch where, in controller mode, when Jeff the Land Shark swallowed 6 enemies with his Ultimate Ability, only 5 avatar icons showed up on screen. Now, our fin-tastic friend will see his 6-piece meal every time!”
Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch - New Skins
It is time for the summer season of skins to start making their appearance in Marvel Rivals, following the conclusion of the Hellfire Gala’s costume release schedule last week.
Starting with the Rocket Raccoon - Sunshine Raccoon and Squirrel Girl - Sunshine Squirrel bundles, players can purchase premium designs first shown off in the Marvel Rivals comics that have a few heroes taking some time away from the Gala to visit Krakoa’s beaches. Both skins will be made available in the game’s store at 10pm ET on May 8.
We should be seeing a similarly themed Jeff the Shark skin and a potential summer Thing costume coming down the line too.
Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch - Content Updates
The biggest part of the new patch is a rework for the emote and spray wheel. Now, instead of all emotes and sprays being featured on the same interactive input wheel, NetEase Games has split them into their own distinct wheels that can each be set to a dedicated hotkey.
Players can now equip sprays to a spray wheel via tha cosmetics menu and set that wheel as accessible to all heroes instead of needing to individually customize a loadout for each character. New sprays can also be instantly equipped to all heroes if that “Apply to All” option is selected.
There is also a quick-equip option for emotes now that will let players automatically place newly acquired emotes into a hero’s emote wheel.
Another sizable change is to Hero Portraits, as NetEase notes the Portraits in the “Heroes” menu have “been updated to reflect their currently equipped costumes.” No additional information has been shared, but this sounds like a solid visual upgrade.
Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch - Giant-Size Hive Mind Mode
Playing off of the previously available Giant-Size Brain Blast, the new Giant-Size Hive Mind game mode will retain the larger than usual craniums of heroes while letting players use their “oversized noggins shine as one.”
This means players across both teams will be playing as one hero each that are randomly selected at the start of each round. Unlike Clone Rumble, there are no limitations on which heroes can be featured directly mentioned, though the trailer doesn’t show Vanguards being used, so there might be at least a few restrictions.
Players will likely be able to claim exclusive rewards while this mode is available, and it will be available to play during the following timeframes:
- May 9 to 12
- May 16 to 19
Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch - Esports Impact
Despite not featuring hero adjustments, this patch does actually help players a bit, just not on the competitive side.
Getting a new game mode after what seemed to be a middling reception to Giant-Size Brain Blast is nice, allowing players to experience another new way to play without a huge delay in events. It will also bring more rewards, which are good incentives to get players back into the queue.
Related Article: Best Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Top Meta Tier List
Adjusting the emote and spray wheels is a nice quality-of-life change that not only makes it easier to complete some missions that involve sprays but also removes some of the tedious menu navigation that was previously required to equip new cosmetics. Now, if only they could add some search filters in the spray menu…
We should see at least one large patch coming in the following weeks as we get closer and closer to the release of Season 2.5 and Ultron. For now, just try and adjust to the changes made in the April 30 patch and look forward to what is coming next.