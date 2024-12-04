How Much do MCU Skins Cost in Marvel Rivals?
Considering the MCU has produced 7 of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, it was as inevitable as Thanos that Marvel Rivals would have MCU skins and that they're going to sell a lot of them. There has already been a lot of hype just from the revealing of some MCU skins and the game hasn't even released yet.
The Overwatch competitor is just a few days away from launching and with the power of some of the most iconic characters ever created on its side and a well received beta test a few months ago, it's set to have a successful launch.
Leading up to launch, a lot is being announced for Marvel Rivals; everything from new skins, to the year 1 roadmap, and even how the entire monetization plan is going to work. One other thing that's been seen, is how much the skins are going to cost, which includes the MCU skins.
How Much Do The MCU Skins In Marvel Rivals Cost?
MCU skins will be part of bundles known as "Standard Epic-Quality MCU Bundle" and they will cost 1,800 UNITS or $18 USD. Units will be earnable for free over time while playing, though the current efficiency of that is unknown.
The bundles will also come with an MVP animation, emote, spray, and nameplate. Multiple MCU-themed skins have already been revealed including:
- Thor Love and Thunder (Thor)
- Deadpool & Wolverine (Wolverine)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Namor)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Scarlet Witch)
- Mister Knight (Moon Knight)
- Loki Season 2 (Loki)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Star Lord)
