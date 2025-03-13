Marvel Rivals Mid-Season Patch Notes - Balance Updates, New Storm Skin Pricing
Marvel Rivals is about to drop one of its biggest mid-season updates yet, which includes two fan-favorite skins finally being added to the game for Storm and Loki.
The Loki - Presidential Attire and Storm - Goddess of Thunder skins headline a series of updates for Marvel Rivals. Both costumes will be available at the same time, with new Twitch Drops and the game’s first-ever mid-season balance patch—and here is everything you need to know ahead of the release.
Loki - Presidential Attire Skin Release Date and Price in Marvel Rivals
"America, if I were your president, I'd have the guts to lie right to your face."
Based on the Christopher Hastings’s Vote Loki comic run from 2016 and popularized again in the Loki Disney+ series, the Presidential Attire costume is finally making its appearance in Marvel Rivals on March 13 at 9pm ET.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 13 at 9pm ET
Price
1,600
Items Included
MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
Storm - Goddess of Thunder Skin Release Date and Price in Marvel Rivals
"Wolverine is not dead yet, queen of Hel...And you shall never have him...While Storm has breath and power to defy you!"
Flipping things to the 1970s X-Men Annual Issue 9, Storm wields Asgardian powers similar to Thor after losing her mutant powers. And, despite its similarities, the hammer she wields is called Stormcaster, which Loki gave her while she was under the God of Mischief’s spell and made to battle her teammates using her new powers.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 13 at 9pm ET
Price
2,200
Items Included
MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
Loki and Storm Esports Meta Impact
This pair of skins will likely be the most prominent when it comes to new cosmetics being used in ranked matches or competitive play, since both Loki and Storm are prominent picks at various levels.
In ranked matches Grandmaster or above, Storm currently has the highest win rate of any hero in Marvel Rivals at 52.94 percent, even though she is only picked in 6.46 percent of all games. She is also the second most-banned hero at that level, sitting only behind Wolverine at a 26.4 percent ban rate—while her X-Men teammate is all the way at 42.6 percent, according to RivalsMeta.
Even when looking at all ranks, Storm is the character with the highest overall win rate at 54.29 percent. This comes despite her being nerfed slightly in the Season 1.5 patch, showing that her versatile buffs for teammates and offensive firepower is a sticking point.
Loki might not seem as popular in Grandmaster, but he has been popping up more frequently at the highest level of play in Eternity and One Above All, jumping to the third-highest usage of any Strategist. Once you hit Eternity, his pick rate jumps from 22.89 percent to 32.57 percent, and he is usually a staple pick for multiple teams in esports events.
The real meta impact for these skins comes with the bigger patch releasing right after they are added to the game.
What Else is Coming to Marvel Rivals on March 13?
With the Loki - Presidential Attire and Storm - Goddess of Thunder costumes being added on March 13 at 9pm ET, there are two separate pieces of content going live around it.
Prior to the skins joining the shop, a new series of Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops will also go live on March 13 at 9pm PT. This series of rewards will include an Adam Warlock costume themed around Galacta, along with other cosmetics you can earn for free by watching streamers play the game.
The larger update is already out ahead of the new costumes being available, as NetEase pushed a series of bug fixes and other changes live.
This new patch features the usual TLC for bugged hero moves, mechanic interactions, and various optimizations across the game. But it will also include the first mid-season balance patch Marvel Rivals has ever received, bringing reworks for Cloak & Dagger, Human Torch, and Iron Man.
Human Torch is getting buffed with more damage coming from his Fire Cluster projectiles and Supernove Ultimate. Cloak & Dagger are also being buffed, with their Lightforce Dagger now providing increased healing for impacted allies.
Iron Man is receiving a slightly more nuanced change, as NetEase shifts his Repulsor Blast’s damage to do less on direct hits but more in the areas around where the blast impacts. This should generally allow him to do more spread damage without taking away all of his power on direct attacks.