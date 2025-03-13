Marvel Rivals Mid-Season Patch Notes - Balance Updates, New Storm Skin Pricing

🗣️ Lead The World To Utter Chaos! 💥



"America, if I were your president, I'd have the guts to lie right to your face."



🗳️ VOTE LOKI 🗳️ to make things sane again with his Presidential Attire costume first appearing in Vote Loki (2016) #1.



📅 Available: March 13 at 7 PM PDT!… pic.twitter.com/uPNUYkwLNK