Namor is Getting an X-Men Skin in Marvel Rivals
Every Marvel Rivals player has heard Fantastic Four member Invisible Woman's voice lines about Namor, but did you know he also has ties to the X-Men? Namor's upcoming Retro X-Uniform skin will reference his time with the team and offer players a fresh look. Let's explore everything we know about the cosmetic, including what it looks like, when it will arrive and how it will factor into the game's meta.
Namor's Retro X-Uniform: New Marvel Rivals Skin
On May 13, 2025, Marvel Rivals officially announced a new Namor skin via its X.com page. The 'Retro X-Uniform' skin features Namor in a fresh blue-and-yellow jumpsuit with an upgraded, bright gold trident. He also has a sleek fade buzzcut and shoulder caps with turquoise orbs. The skin will also launch on the same date as the Punisher's 'Dangan Ronin' skin.
Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will also notice that Namor's costume resembles the X-Men's uniforms, complete with its bright red 'X' belt. As a mutant, Namor originally fought against the group with Magneto. However, he soon switched sides after growing closer to Emma Frost, Cloak and Dagger, opting to assist the X-Men instead.
Namor has helped the X-Men on many occasions and been a member of several iterations (Osborn's X-Men cabal, X-Men Red and the main X-Men lineup). Calling him a true X-Men member is complicated, since his loyalty primarily lies with his underwater homeland, Atlantis, and he has assisted other organizations like the Avengers when it was more convenient for him. However, many Marvel fans consider Namor's X-Men time significant enough to merit the classification.
Namor's Retro X-Uniform Marvel Rivals Skin: Release Date
According to Marvel Rivals' announcement post, Namor's Retro X-Uniform skin will release on Friday, May 16 2025 at 2:00 UTC. Due to timezone differences, the skin will also go live on Thursday, May 15 in some areas. Here's a quick recap of its drop times in each location:
- PT: 7 PM (May 15)
- CT: 9 PM (May 15)
- ET: 10 PM (May 15)
- Brazil: 11 PM (May 15)
- London: 3 AM
- CET: 4 AM
- India: 7:30 AM
- KST/JST: 11 AM
How to Get Namor's Retro X-Uniform Skin
Once it arrives, players can purchase Namor's Retro X-Uniform skin from the Marvel Rivals store. To access it, users should click the 'store' tab on the game's home screen. This should lead to a 'featured' section, where the skin should appear. Players can also check the 'costumes' section if it isn't there.
Namor's Retro X-Uniform skin will cost premium in-game currency. Players must use Units to buy it. To obtain units, they can either earn them in the Battlepass or purchase Lattice from the currency shop, which converts to Units at a 1:1 ratio.
How Much Will Namor's New Retro X-Uniform Skin Cost?
No information is currently public about Namor's Retro X-Uniform cosmetic's cost. However, it is arriving alongside a themed Punisher skin. Other skins from the Punisher drop's theme (Peach Momoko's Demon Days Saga) cost around 1,600 Units, or about 16 USD.
Esports Impact
Namor has been a common pick throughout Marvel Rivals Season 2, since he counters many popular dive heroes. According to rivalsmeta.com, his pick rate in Diamond+ sits at a healthy 11.28%. A new Namor skin will likely increase this stat. His win rate also sits around 48%, which is not terrible but definitely less than ideal.
Like every skin drop, Retro X-Uniform Namor will probably slightly increase the game's player count when it drops. This means users could experience faster queue times and more active Ranked lobbies.
In addition, Namor's X-Men themed skin will serve as an 'easter egg' for Marvel comic fans and get the community curious about the game's lore. It connects to the greater Marvel universe, ensuring the title makes players aware of the larger world to explore.