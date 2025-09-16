NaVi Just Joined Marvel Rivals Esports and Became a Championship Contender Over Night
Marvel Rivals became a smash hit worldwide upon launch, but it's still fighting to maintain and grow its esports circuit. A new competitor from Europe will bring big-name esports to its prestigious Ignite circuit: Natus Vincere (NaVi) has just signed a full Marvel Rivals roster with talent from the 2025 Mid-Season Finals winning team. Here's everything to know about the move and how it may affect Marvel Rivals esports.
NaVi Just Signed a Marvel Rivals Roster
Natus Vincere, known to fans as NaVi, has made a name for itself on the European stage. The Ukrainian esports org emerged in 2009 and has now spanned over a decade of notable performance in games including Counter-Strike (star player s1mple formerly represented the blue and yellow banner), DOTA 2 and other titles.
Now, the team is expanding into a new venture. On September 16 2025, NaVi announced it had signed a full Marvel Rivals esports roster. In addition, the team will be competing on the world stage in official circuits: "We are inevitable. NaVi is joining Marvel Rivals!"
It appears NaVi has acquired most of its roster from the 2025 Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) Mid-Season Finals winning team, RAD EU. This was a European subset of Rad Esports, an American team readers may recognize from their Overwatch involvement. NaVi's two other players hail from TEAM1, another European org.
Who Are NaVi's Marvel Rivals Players?
NaVi's Marvel Rivals team has a full seven-player roster and a team analyst. Much of the lineup includes former Overwatch talent. Notably, the team also contains Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season World Champions.
- Naga (Duelist) is a former Overwatch player who now plays Marvel Rivals professionally. He is a 2025 Mid-Season Finals victor.
- Fate (Strategist) also hails from Overwatch originally. Alongside Naga, Raajaro and Lv1Crook, Fate was part of the winning Mid-Season Finals roster.
- Raajaro (Vanguard) was part of the Mid-Season Finals winning lineup. He formerly played for Virtus Pro and Luminosity.
- Lv1Crook (Strategist) was named the FMVP of the 2025 Mid-Season Finals.
- TrqstMe (Vanguard) is a former Contenders Champion and part of the 2025 Mid-Season Finals lineup.
- Crysis (Duelist) has hit rank #1.
- Jurk3y (Duelist) has also hit rank #1 in-game.
- Skyza is the team's analyst. She has extensive Overwatch experience and formerly served as RAD's analyst during their Mid-Season Finals win.
Is NaVi Competing in Marvel Rivals Ignite?
According to a website press release, NaVi will begin competing in MRI immediately. Its "next challenge is the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 autumn split in the EMEA region, which starts on September 18. In addition to a $250,000 prize pool, the competition will contest three slots at Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025: Grand Finals."
How Sustainable is Marvel Rivals Esports?
Marvel Rivals arrived on the esports scene with a bang: after the game quickly went viral, developers wasted no time in setting up official tournament circuits. Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) has become the first to gain major influence, with teams like Sentinels and 100 Thieves already participating.
However, as 2025 has progressed, Marvel Rivals' initial spark began dying down. In just a few months, its player count has settled, and esports viewership has decreased. There are multiple reasons for this — one of the main causes is Overwatch's resurgence. The game has been innovating and courting back lost players since Rivals' launch, and Blizzard's efforts have largely been successful. However, Overwatch still hasn't gotten a handle on its declining esports circuits (after the OWL disbanded, OWCS just hasn't been the same), leaving a gap in the market that Marvel Rivals can capitalize on.