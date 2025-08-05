How Does Marvel Rivals' New Ban and Lock System Work? New Esports Meta Explained
Marvel Rivals has no shortage of overpowered heroes, and with Blade arriving in Season 3.5, that catalog is only looking to increase; in fact, there's an entire "ban meta" you have to understand if you want to be competitive. To mark the seasonal update, the game's esports division announced the Season 3 Mid-Season Finals taking place between August 6 and August 10.
Like past events, the Mid-Season Finals features the tournament-standard Ban & Lock system, which is much more in-depth and autocratic than the regular Competitive mode bans. Given the added complexity and limited exposure beyond pro play, there may be some confusion about how this system works, which is what this article aims to break down.
Ban & Lock System In Marvel Rivals Explained
While most Marvel Rivals players ranked Gold or higher are familiar with how banning works, it's important to first address both the revised "Ban" and "Lock" mechanics to understand the two core elements of this system:
- Ban: Prevents the enemy team from using a specific hero in a match.
- Lock: Prevents the enemy team from banning that hero during the rest of the Ban-Lock phase.
Bans and Locks, similar to the Competitive banning system, are often targeted moves. They both safeguard a hero that your team is great with, and deny your opponent a hero they're great with. Your bans will also not apply to you; only the enemy team can't play with that hero, but you can, unless the enemy team also bans that hero.
Unlike Competitive banning, where every player in a team gets a vote on who to ban, only the team captain decides the bans and picks in the Ban-Lock system. This essentially cuts the tedious waiting time for each turn and encourages the captain to remain in sync with the rest of their team's wishes.
Order Of The Bans And Locks
The Ban & Lock process for any official Marvel Rivals tournament occurs as follows:
- Team A bans 1 hero
- Team B bans 1 hero
- Team B locks 1 hero
- Team A locks 1 hero
- Team A bans 1 hero
- Team B bans 1 hero
- Team B locks 1 hero
- Team A locks 1 hero
- Team A bans 1 hero
- Team B bans 1 hero
Each team captain can ban three and lock two heroes in total, and this entire process happens in the pre-round phase. Of course, a captain can also choose to skip a ban or lock in their turn by letting the timer run out. Any ban and lock decision (or lack thereof) is final and can't be overturned.
In a best-of-one, best-of-three, and best-of-five formats, the first team to ban a hero (Team A, in this case) is decided at random. After that, the loser of the previous round gets to ban first.
Who Gets To Ban And Lock Besides The Captain
While the team captain is usually in charge of bans and locks in Marvel Rivals, there’s a fallback order if they’re unavailable or choose not to spearhead the phase. There's an explicit hierarchy of the person next in charge of the process, which is as follows:
- Team Captain
- Team Coach
- First teammate in the Preparation Room
- Randomly chosen
If the team captain disconnects during the process without prior notice, the ban-lock responsibility shifts to a random team member. Therefore, the rules state that every member must be attentive, since they can be handed the reins in the unlikely event.
How To Use The Ban & Lock System In Marvel Rivals
After the April 25 patch, you can fully experience the Ban & Lock process in Marvel Rivals' custom games. There's a separate gamemode accessible through the Play Menu, which you can modify to simulate a tourney ruleset. To enable it:
- Select Custom Game from the main menu.
- Open the Tournament Room tab.
- Under Ban/Pick Settings, choose from: No Ban/Pick, Competitive, Tournament (Advanced), Tournament Mode (this activates Ban & Lock)
Once configured, start your match and you'll go through the full Ban & Lock sequence before hero selection.
Esports Impact
Hero-specific and operator-specific banning has been a thing in hero shooters for a while, but the "Lock" system in Marvel Rivals is what makes it so different from the rest. Rather than simply crippling the enemy team, you also have an urgency to save your match-winning picks before the enemy team bans them.
After all, most heroes in Rivals have a "carry potential", even underdogs, which is why we saw Squirrel Girl dominate the Midtown match at Season 2's MRC between Arrival 7 and Cafe Noir. The overall Ban-Lock system has a solid dynamic and encourages tough decisions, allowing the players to craft some