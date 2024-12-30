Marvel Rivals' Newest Leaked Hero: Valkyrie
Marvel Rivals includes plenty of fan-favorite characters from both Marvel comics and the brand's cinematic universe. Asgardians Thor, Loki and Hela are already available to play, and according to leakers, Valkyrie may arrive next. Here's everything we know about Valkyrie's leaked Marvel Rivals information, her lore and what abilities she may have.
Marvel Rivals New Hero Leak: Valkyrie
On December 29 2024, Marvel Rivals leak account @X0X_LEAK posted on X.com stating "Valkyrie is coming to Marvel Rivals!" The account appears to gain leaked Marvel Rivals information through datamining and examining the game's files.
Who is Valkyrie?
Valkyrie appears in several iterations in the Marvel comics. Fans may also recognize her from the brand's movies.
Since there are multiple 'Valkyries' in Marvel lore, it's difficult to say which exactly will arrive to the Marvel Rivals roster. In Marvel comics, Dr. Jane Foster becomes Valkyrie after wielding Mjolnir. She is a doctor who lost her family in a tragic accident and contracted breast cancer. Foster met Thor while working as a nurse when she assisted his human alias, Dr. Blake. Shieldmaiden Brunnhilde also appeared in comic issues as Valkyrie from 1966 to 2019, and warrior woman Rūna took up the moniker in 2021.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Valkyrie is played by Tessa Thompson and appears in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Marvels. MCU Valkyrie is an Asgardian warrior named Brunnhilde. She is currently the King of New Asgard, a Norweigan village where the planet Asgard's former citizens reside. Brunnhilde originally led a legion of elite Valkyries. These female warriors served as Odin's special forces team but were massacred by the supervillain Hela, another playable Marvel Rivals character.
Brunnhilde was the only survivor and fled to the planet Sakaar to live as a bounty hunter, becoming bitter and hardened from her experience. She met Thor and Hulk while they were imprisoned and resolved to assist them after Loki brought her repressed memories of Hela's massacre to the surface. Valkyrie later teamed up with Thor and Hulk to avenge her fallen sisters and protect the remaining Asgardians. As the MCU Valkyrie has the most interactions with playable Marvel Rivals characters Thor, Loki, Hulk and Hela, she will likely be the game's main Valkyrie version.
Valkyrie's Possible Abilities
As an elite warrior, Valkyrie thrives in close combat. In particular, she utilizes swords and weapons with ease. She also has super-strength, extreme speed and fast reflexes.
Marvel Rivals has three distinct character classes: Duelist, Strategist and Vanguard. There is no information yet about which class Valkyrie will be. Valkyrie's canon combat-heavy fighting style could indicate she might be a Duelist. However, Marvel Rivals fans have noticed that many of the leaked heroes are already Duelists, so it's equally likely she will be a Vanguard or Strategist.
Since Valkyrie's story is closely with Thor, Loki, Hulk and Hela in the MCU, it's very likely she could possibly have team-up abilities with them.