Marvel Rivals Official Best and Most Used Heroes
Marvel Rivals Season 1 is here, which means it is time to look back at the heroes that dominated Season 0 during the game’s launch window.
Ahead of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launching, NetEase Games has released the first “Hero Hot List” that documents hero usage and win rate across quickplay and competitive game modes in Marvel Rivals for Season 0. This data won’t mean much heading into Season 1 with its new balance patch, but it does give us a solid look at what heroes defined the game’s early meta.
Most Used Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 0
Marvel Rivals launched to incredible fanfare and held that attention through Season 0 by providing a unique gameplay experience. That is reflected in the Season 0 pick and win rates for its heroes, as you can see how the game’s first meta evolves the more players gain experience.
For Season 0, NetEase split its Hot List stats between console and PC players for competitive play since you can’t queue together on different platforms—though quickplay stats are merged. Here are the top 10 heroes for each category, with the competitive rates pulled from the PC listings across all ranks.
Quickplay: Top Pick Rate
Quickplay: Top Win Rate
Competitive: Top Pick Rate
Competitive: Top Win Rate
Jeff - 21.8%
Mantis - 56.03%
Luna Snow - 20.66%
Mantis - 55.20%
Venom - 19.09%
Peni Parker - 55.38%
Cloak and Dagger - 20.58%
Hela - 54.24%
Cloak and Dagger - 18.81%
Adam Warlock - 54.42%
Mantis - 19.77%
Loki - 53.79%
Mantis - 15.75%
Loki - 53.41%
Doctor Strange - 19.29%
Magik - 53.63%
Peni Parker - 15.65%
Thor - 53.26%
Peni Parker - 18%
Adam Warlock - 53.59%
Thor - 13.36%
Hela - 52.86%
Venom - 14.65%
Rocket Raccoon - 53.20%
Doctor Strange - 12.52%
Magik - 52.67%
Jeff - 13.86%
Peni Parker - 53.05%
Rocket Raccoon - 10.48%
Captain America - 52.24%
Hela - 12.86%
Thor - 52.65%
Captain America - 10.33%
Namor - 52.16%
Thor - 12.52%
Black Panther - 52.60%
Hulk - 9.78%
Hulk - 51.45%
Groot - 11.99%
Hulk - 51.79%
You can view the full Season 0 Hero Hot List on the official Marvel Rivals website. NetEase also did not specify how this data was pulled, so there is a chance the pick rates specifically are compared to only their roles and not other roles, so Vanguards are only compared to Vanguards, not Duelists, etc.