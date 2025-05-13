Marvel Rivals Brings Back Old Battle Pass Content With New Events and a Twist
- Old Marvel Rivals Battle Pass content is coming back.
- Get ready for more returning content in the future.
- A new event is here, with a way to earn free skins.
Marvel Rivals is already doing a fantastic job of making its exclusive and paid content accessible to players even outside of timed events, but an upcoming update will double down on that access by bringing back a previous battle pass and adding even more rewards.
As part of a special celebration to commemorate a year since Marvel Rivals was launced in its first Closed Alpha Test, NetEase Games is bringing Season 0’s Battle Pass back to the game for a limited time, alongside a new event called Galacta’s Gift.
- Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass - Return Dates, Times, and Details
- Marvel Rivals Might Bring Back More Battle Pass Content for Limited Runs
- Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Gift Brings Free Costumes and More Rewards
- Marvel Rivals - X-Men Namor and Peach Momoko Punisher Skins
- Marvel Rivals - New and Returning Content Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass - Return Dates, Times, and Details
Marvel Rivals will bring back its Season 0 battle pass for an extremely limited run to celebrate the game’s one year anniversary since launching in Closed Alpha. This means players who missed out on the first, yet smaller set of unlockable content will have a chance to grab it at a special price until it is removed from the stores once more.
NetEase has specified that the Season 0 battle pass will be available to purchase from May 15 to May 29 at 5am ET for 590 Lattice. Unlike its initial run, all the rewards will be paid, meaning there are no free rewards available this time around.
Even though this is a returning battle pass, purchasing it while it is back in the shop means you will always have access to it. Marvel Rivlas battle passes never expire, and players can complete the related missions and challenges at any time to work their way through the available pages.
“In Marvel Rivals, once you purchase a Battle Pass, it never expires, meaning you can continue to unlock rewards in future seasons. This feature has been met with resounding approval from players worldwide. Recently, our community has been buzzing with requests to bring back previous season passes – especially the one that started it all, S0 Battle Pass,” NetEase said. “Some of you missed out during that epic Season 0, while others who joined later have been eager for a chance to experience it. We've heard your call, and we're answering it! With that said, after the May 15th update, we're excited to announce a limited-time return of the S0 Battle Pass!”
Marvel Rivals Might Bring Back More Battle Pass Content for Limited Runs
Along with bringing back the Season 0 battle pass, NetEase is also floating around the idea of future returns, mentioning that “future Battle Pass returns might occur, but any such plans will span at least two seasons and be priced at a minimum of 20% higher than the original seasonal rate.” This would allow players who missed out on older battle passes to gain access to that content while still rewarding players who buy in early when new seasons drop.
If this return is anything to go by, that means the cost will not only increase, but the content available in the battle pass will be entirely locked behind the Luxury Battle Pass paywall. Normally, each seasons’s battle pass will offer some free content to players who don’t purchase the pass, so that appears to now be an exclusive perk to ongoing new content rather than a staple of battle passes if they return to the store.
Players seem mostly excited about this news, with many also asking for paid access to other exclusive content, such as White Witch—Scarlet Witch and Cyan Clash—Venom costumes, which were only available to alpha and beta test players.
Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Gift Brings Free Costumes and More Rewards
As part of this update and celebration, a new event will go live too. Galacta's Gift will let players earn free rewards like nameplates, sprays, and even Chrono Shield Cards. Additionally, another Costume Coin will be available to grab!
Costume Coins are rare items that, once collected, can be exchanged for a wide selection of skins featured in the Marvel Rivals shop. Using one of the coins will only get you the costume, not the full bundle, and the skins you can pick from are limited to a stock number, typically for heroes featured in Season 0.
Marvel Rivals - X-Men Namor and Peach Momoko Punisher Skins
A new week also means new skins for the Marvel Rivals shop, with this next batch bringing in the long-awaited Peach Momoko Dangan Ronin - Punisher bundle and Namor’s Retro X-Men costume.
Both of these skins will drop on May 15 at 10pm ET. Details on pricing and exact cosmetic inclusions to go with the costume bundles will be shared in the coming days.
Marvel Rivals - New and Returning Content Esports Impact
This set of updates is just another example of how NetEase looks to entice more players to play Marvel Rivals, while still supporting its existing playerbase.
Bringing back previously exclusive content with some slight differences like this Season 0 battle pass rerun lets newer players unlock cosmetics they might not have had access to before, giving them more reason to hop on and play some matches every day. At the same time, ensuring that the format is slightly different, in this case through a small price increase, allows players who access the seasonal content as it drops to save a bit of money.
Bringing back old content for players who missed it is an easy way to generate goodwill with newer players, and it isn’t controversial enough to alienate those who already unlocked everything back in Season 0. Pair that with more new skins and an event with free rewards, and that is a big win in terms of keeping a live-service game on track.