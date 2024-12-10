Marvel Rivals Patch Dec. 10 — Where Are the Balance Changes
Marvel Rivals has been out for a few days now and is being received well overall by the gaming community. It's already reached over 10 million players and was selling so much stuff on Steam that Steam's store crashed for it.
Of course, the game has not been perfect, and there are plenty of things that need to be ironed out. The developers were smart to do a season 0 for this exact reason. Season 0 is, in many ways, a pseudo-beta on a large scale.
Notably, this patch does not include balance changes to address characters that the community has identified as overly strong in the initial release week such as Jeff the Land Shark or Scarlet Witch.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Year 1 Roadmap
What Changes Are Being Made To Marvel Rivals?
The December 10 update will see tons of bug fixes. They're addressing bugs in a variety of categories, let's take a look at each category.
General
- Fixed crosshair desync and lag in highlight recordings
- Players can now safely change where highlights get saved
- Season Event screen mission progress now properly displays progress
- Fixed issues with text
- Game will close fast after crashing
- Fixed various issues causing crashes
Maps & Game Modes
- Issues with players getting stuck or clipping through parts of maps have been fixed (but work is ongoing to fix more)
- Fixed a variety of issues with the fog on Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia and Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T'Challa
- Fixed issues with players getting stuck between terrain after map changes occurred
- Fixed issue with competitive modes not switching rounds properly
Heroes
- Wolverine's Wolverine & Deadpool costume now properly plays all ability voice lines
- Iron Fist pinging voice lines have been fixed and will now play properly
- Black Widow's ADS sensitivity setting description is now correct
- Black Widow's ultimate now properly regains energy
- Captain America's ultimate will now always end when it's supposed to
- Important change made to Doctor Strange: Terrain KOs now no longer count for the hero as they work to fix an issue causing terrain KOs to fully charge his ult
PC
- Developers fixed "Using FSR 3 frame generation technology to modify the resolution could cause memory leaks, resulting in blurry models. This issue has been resolved."
Console
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation with Spider-Man's Scarlet Spider bundle not being properly displayed as equipped when restarting the game
To view the full patch notes in more detail, view the official developer blog on the Marvel Rivals website here.