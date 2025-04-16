Marvel Rivals April 17 Patch Notes - New Skins, Costume Customization, and Bug Fixes
- Get ready for Costume Customization.
- Two new costumes are being added, including a new MCU variant.
- Wolverine is the focus of some necessary fixes.
The second patch for Season 2 is about to drop for Marvel Rivals, bringing with it some key fixes for the roster and a brand new customization feature for skins.
On April 17, a new set of updates will go live in Marvel Rivals, adding the new Customize: Costume Colors option for select hero costumes. This is paired with the usual weekly fixes to existing bugs and problems with the game.
Marvel Rivals April 17 Patch Notes - Customize Costume Colors and Skins
As previously announced, players will soon be able to customize various skins in Marvel Rivals with additional color palettes.
These costume customization options will be available via the in-game store in a number of different ways. Exact details for the feature won’t be known until it is live starting at 2am PT on April 17, though it currently looks like the compatible skins will be added in waves with limited palettes and a set Unit cost.
In addition to the new feature, the Doctor Strange - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Peni Parker - Yatsukahagi Bundle costume bundles will go live in the store at 7pm PT on April 17.
Marvel Rivals April 17 Patch Notes - Fixes and Adjustments
General Improvements and Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue where the camera perspective could behave oddly after respawning.
- Resolved an error where importing reticle settings would sometimes show an invalid character message.
- Several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas have been fixed.
Marvel Rivals now also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology and Razer Sensa HD Haptics.
“Take your Marvel Rivals immersion to the next level with Razer Sensa HD Haptics, giving you over 600+ distinct effects that range from character transformations, projectile impact, to the casting of spells, and more. You can enable Razer features via experimental feature setting in the Marvel Launcher, and external Razer gear is needed.”
Hero Updates
As per usual with a small hotfix patch to add and correct content, there are no real balance adjustments being done. Instead, this patch focuses on fixing some terrain issues, Wolverine bugs, and one small annoyance with The Thing.
- Wolverine's Claw-some Comeback: Fixed an issue where Wolverine's Ultimate Ability landing sometimes wouldn't finish properly in poor network conditions.
- Fastball Fumble: Fixed an issue where Wolverine could sometimes be unable to control his direction during the Fastball Special after using it multiple times.
- Banner's Hulk Smash Fix: Resolved a rare model display issue that could sometimes occur when Bruce Banner transformed in various terrain kill zones.
- The Thing's Rocky Report: Corrected an ability icon error in the KO Prompt when the Thing's Ultimate Ability causes terrain kills.
- Spider-Island Resurrection Reboot: Fixed an issue where Adam Warlock could accidentally resurrect teammates in the out-of-play area on Spider-Islands.
Esports Impact
The addition of costume customization allows esports teams to play around with matching color schemes during tournaments, which could lead to fun branding opportunities and actually help make the game more watchable from a spectator standpoint.
More to the point, while this patch doesn't contain any major buffs or nerfs, bug fixes are vital to a healthy esport. When pros are playing at the highest level, every small issue that affects their ability to perfectly control their hero and execute on practiced strategies makes a difference. It may not radically warp the meta, but this patch will reduce variance and increase skill expression in instances where a bug could have messed up a play in the past.