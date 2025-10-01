Marvel Rivals Patch Notes October 2 | New Skins, Settings & Bug Fixes
Marvel Rivals is set to get a minor patch tomorrow, October 2, that will see some bug fixes, amongst other things. This is going to be a seamless update, meaning no server downtime, and players will at worst need to just restart their game.
The Overwatch-inspired 6v6 hero shooter has been going strong for nearly a full year now and is not showing any signs of stopping any time soon. The FPS, whose main claim to fame is the use of Marvel's iconic roster of heroes and villains, is preparing for its next major update, season 4.5, coming soon.
What Is Coming In The Next Marvel Rivals Patch?
The next Marvel Rivals patch will go live tomorrow, October 2, at 9 AM UTC. Here is that broken down in a few other time zones:
Time Zone
Patch Time
EST (New York)
5 AM
PST (California)
2 AM
BST
10 AM
CEST
11 AM
There will be a total of 7 bug fixes/optimizations, with 4 being game-focused and 3 being for specific heroes. The bug fixes coming with this patch are:
- Optimized Volleyball Bash emote prompts: now includes a distance indicator to show if the emote can be improved
- Fixed an issue causing the number and order of Livestreams to display weirdly
- Fixed a visual bug where the wrong costume would show in the results screen, caused by swapping heroes before the end of a game
- Fixed frame drops during Hela's The Grim Lady intro sequence
- Fixed a bug where she would become visible to all players if Veiled Step was used after her Ultimate Ability
- Fixed a bug where Angela's Assassin's Charge was hitting each enemy multiple times. She now only hits each enemy once as intended
- Fixed a bug with Angela where using Divine Judgement during round transitions could make her weapon completely disappear
New Feature
There is a very minor feature being added that some fans may find useful. This patch will add the ability for the player to set their Career privacy settings to "Faction Only," which will be nice for some. As it currently stands, the options are only public or friends only.
New Items In The Store
There will be 3 new bundles added to the store. Those 3 bundles are:
- Emma Frost - Hellfire Protocol Bundle
- Emma Frost - Hellfire Protocol Emoji Bundle
- Volleyball Bash Group Emote Bundle
Note: These cosmetics will not be available as soon as the patch goes live, but rather later in the day at 10 PM EST.
What Is The Esports Impact Of This Marvel Rivals Impact?
Note: The data mentioned in this section is taken from RivalsMeta.
The way this patch can impact the competitive scene of Marvel Rivals is through the bug fixes. These bug fixes could impact the pick rates of Invisible Woman and Angela.
Invisible Woman currently has the second-highest pick rate in the entire game at 37.55%, trailing only Cloak & Dagger at an absurd 45.64%. That pick rate is despite a bug causing Invisible Woman to be a very visible woman. This patch may see her pick rate go up even higher since there should no longer be a fear of her completely forgetting the entire purpose of her character.
The other way this may impact Marvel Rivals esports is with Angela's pick rate. She currently has a pick rate of 19.48% which is good for the 8th highest pick rate in the game. Her bug fixes actually make her a little bit weaker by preventing Assassin's Charge from hitting multiple enemies at once. Her pick rate may lower a bit as players start noticing one of their abilities isn't hitting the same way it used to.
