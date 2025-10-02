Marvel Rivals Patch Notes for Season 4.5 sees Phoenix and Human Torch Nerfed, Venom Is Now Meta?
As Marvel Rivals moves into Season 4.5, we're getting our next Duelist in the form of Daredevil, joining the roster as a melee-focused character with dive potential on October 10, 2025, alongside the update. Besides the stream of upcoming content, we also got our first look at the new round of hero adjustments that'll take effect in the Mid-Season saga.
While not as massive as the previous update's patch notes, these changes certainly carry weight and will undoubtedly impact the game's meta going forward. This is also the first time that Rivals has leaned heavily into the pro scene when making balancing decisions this time around.
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Launch Patch Notes - All Hero Balance Changes
With Daredevil's introduction as the fifth post-launch Duelist and several notable buffs to Phoenix and Human Torch (arguably the strongest characters in Season 4), Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is dropping on October 10 at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. As always, the patch will be accompanied by a three-hour server maintenance period, after which you can download the update and jump in.
Daredevil Moveset Details in Marvel Rivals
Standing as the defender of K'un Lun in the Marvel Rivals universe, Daredevil is possessed by a godly being named Dizang, rising to the occasion to fend off threats in his empowered 'beastial' state. He represents the 'Hell' part of this season's Heaven and Hell theme, challenging Angela when she descended from the heavens to fight.
His moveset feels like a snappier version of Iron Fist's kit back in Season 0. Alongside having a melee-oriented playstyle, he can lock onto targets from afar, has an effective parry button with a much shorter cooldown, and a solid escape tool that can also be used to close gaps.
Related Article: CouRageJD Catches Some Criticism for Marvel Rivals Tournament Roster
His Ultimate Ability applies a blinding effect to the enemy team, temporarily inflicting a nearsighted debuff and chaining them together for maximum damage output. Tethered enemies also receive damage over time on top of the initial burst damage.
Daredevil's overall burst damage potential and lethality against squishies (like Strategists) gives him all the reasons to be a dive character, making him the first post-launch DPS to fit into this archetype.
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 - All Vanguard Buffs and Nerfs
Angela
- After activating Divine Judgement, increase Axes of Ichors Angela's Bonus Health from 30 per enemy hit to 40 and allies from 15 to 20.
Venom
- Feast of the Abyss (Ultimate Ability) now applies a 30% Healing Reduction to enemies hit, lasting 4 seconds.
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 - All Duelist Buffs and Nerfs
Blade
- Increase Daywalker Dash secondary attack range from 4.5m to 6.5m.
- Increase the duration of each slash speed attack gained during Bloodline Awakening from 0.7s to 1.
- New Effect: Landing all four hits of Whirlwind Slash grants 1 slash speed stack.
Hela
- Reduce Astral Flock start-up cast time; after casting, Hela gains 25 Bonus Health.
Human Torch
- Reduce Fire Cluster hit Damage per projectile from 5.5 to 5.
- New: Fire Cluster now has a 0.5s delay before ammo begins to replenish.
- During Plasma Body, reduce movement speed from 900 to 850.
Iron Fist
- Lower fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen from 9 to 8, but increase the percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 2.7% to 3.1%.
Mister Fantastic
- After successfully pulling an enemy with Distended Grip, the target is now afflicted with a 1-second immobilize effect.
Phoenix
- Melee attacks no longer stack Sparks.
- Primary Weapon ammo no longer replenishes during Dark Ascent.
- New: Added 1s of cooldown to Dark Ascent.
Psylocke
- Reduce self-slow rate during Dance of the Butterfly (Ultimate Ability) from 30% to 15%. Increase each strike's damage from 150 to 170.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Devs Respond to Performance and Stability Issues
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 - All Strategist Buffs and Nerfs
Cloak & Dagger
- Increase the energy cost of Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 4300 to 4500.
Jeff the Land Shark
- Reduce the crit damage reduction from the Oblivious Cuteness passive 70% to 50%.
Rocket Raccoon
- Increase Damage Boost granted by C.Y.A. (Ultimate Ability) from 25% to 40%.
Ultron
- Reduce Imperative: Patch healing amount from 35 to 30 and healing bonus to the following ally from 10 to 5.
- Increase the energy cost of Rage of Ultron (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3700.
New Team-Up
- Bestial Hunt - Daredevil and The Punisher: As the Team-Up Anchor, Daredevil gains a maximum health increase of 25 and a 5% boost in damage output. The Punisher unlocks a new Justice Sense ability through his Team-Up with Daredevil.
Changed/Removed Team-Ups
- Arcane Order - Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Magik: Increase the cooldown of Chain of Cyttorak from 15s to 20s and slow effect at maximum range from 60% to 40%.
- Gamma Charge - Hulk, Namor, and Black Panther: Namor loses the Gamma Monstro ability previously gained from his Team-Up with Hulk.
- Ragnarok Rebirth - Hela and Thor: The Ragnarok Rebirth Team-Up is being banished to Hel.