Marvel Rivals Patch Schedule — Update Downtime
Marvel Rivals is about to get its first major post-launch patch, which means servers for the game will go down for at least a bit of maintenance.
Like all online titles, when a new update goes live for Marvel Rivals, the game’s servers need to be taken offline so the content can go live. This downtime can be lengthy depending on how big the patch is, but at least we know exactly when this Dec. 10 update will shake things up.
Marvel Rivals Patch Schedule: Dec. 10 Server Maintenance Start Time
Marvel Rivals will get its Dec. 10 update at 12am PT, with no set period how long any server maintenance will last as the patch goes live.
According to NetEase Games Marvel Rivals’ Dec. 10 update will contain “a patch that fixes multiple issues, related to Maps, Game Modes, Heroes, and other content.” No details were shared along with these times, however, there will likely be several fixes to known gameplay bugs and balance adjustments for characters on the roster.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Year 1 Roadmap
NetEase also notes that “Players can continue playing when the patch is released,” though there was no explanation on if that means servers will remain live through the release or how large the actual update will be.
If major buffs and nerfs are added in this patch, it could change who the best heroes are in Marvel Rivals while shifting the early Season 0 meta. NetEase could also make adjustments to things like map interactivity, though that would likely only happen in the case of serious bugs being removed.