Marvel Rivals Patch Schedule — Update Downtime

Dear Rivals, we'll roll out a patch that fixes multiple issues, related to Maps, Game Modes, Heroes, and other content.



📅 The patch goes live on December 10, 2024, at:

- 8 AM UTC

- 12 AM PST

- 3 AM EST

- 5 PM JPT/KRT

* Players can continue playing when the patch is released.… pic.twitter.com/Fmuxn3ZoX4