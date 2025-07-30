How to Unlock Phoenix Force Magik and Black Panther Skins in Marvel Rivals
New Hero Jean Grey won't be the only character harnessing Phoenix's fiery powers in this Marvel Rivals Season. Daring duelists Magik and Black Panther will reportedly receive fresh cosmetics following the theme soon. Here's everything to know about the 'Phoenix Force' Black Panther and Magik skins, when they will arrive and how players can get them.
Marvel Rivals Announces 'Phoenix Force' Black Panther and Magik Skins
On Tuesday, July 29 2025, Marvel Rivals officially announced two new skins for its Duelist Heroes Black Panther and Magik. The cosmetics carry a 'Phoenix' theme, celebrating the game's Season 3 'The Abyss Awakens' release and X-men member Jean Grey / Phoenix's arrival.
The Marvel Rivals team accompanied their post with a caption stating: "The phoenix within you has arrived. Fiery forces will run through your veins with Magik's Phoenix Demon and Black Panther's Phoenix Panther costumes. Let the power ignite within you and thrive on the battlefield!
The new set dresses Magik in a spiky punk outfit with blazing infernos around her. Meanwhile, Black Panther flexes a sleek suit with bright gold accents and a flaming crown. Each skin also includes a new MVP animation.
When Will the Phoenix Force Black Panther and Magik Skins Arrive?
According to Marvel Rivals' official announcement post on X.com, the Phoenix Black Panther and Magik skins will become available on Thursday, July 31 2025 at 7 PM PDT. Since exact release time will depend on server region and player location, here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): 7 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 9 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 2 AM (All dates below are next day, Friday, August 1)
- Central Europe (CEST): 3 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 10 AM
How to Get Marvel Rivals' Phoenix Force Magik and Black Panther Skins
Once the new Phoenix Demon and Phoenix Panther skins go live, players can purchase them from the Marvel Rivals Store. Here's a quick tutorial:
- Navigate to the "Store" tab on the top middle of the home screen.
- The Phoenix Demon and Phoenix Panther skins should appear immediately on a Featured banner. Click on this.
- If you don't see the skins, you can also access them through the "Costumes" filter or by selecting Black Panther or Magik in "Heroes" and filtering their costumes.
- Select the yellow "Purchase" button on the bottom right.
After buying the skins, they should immediately appear in your Marvel Rivals cosmetics locker. Players can equip new costumes by clicking on the "Heroes" tab, selecting the character they want to change, filtering by 'Costumes' in cosmetics on the left-hand side, and picking out the 'Phoenix Force' skins.
How Much do the Phoenix Force Black Panther and Magik Skins Cost?
It's currently unclear how much the Phoenix Force Black Panther and Magik skins will cost. Most costumes' prices depend on which Cosmetic tier they are in. All Marvel Rivals skins require Units to purchase, which players can obtain by converting Lattice at a 1:1 ratio. Lattice is a premium currency.
Esports/In-Game Impact
Marvel Rivals' new skins don't contribute any change to the meta or improve Heroes' performance. However, skin releases do impact Hero pick and ban rates, make them more visible in-game and contribute to player base stats.
As of July 30 2025, Magik is the most powerful Duelist with a massive 56.7% Diamond+ win rate (according to the stat-tracking site rivalsmeta.com). Black Panther, likewise, is thriving at 53.36%. Due to their OP status, Magik and Black Panther's pick and ban rates have skyrocketed. In fact, Black Panther is currently the second-most-banned Hero at a staggering 45% (nearly half of all games).
The new Magik and Black Panther skins lean into their oppressive roles in the current meta. They will likely increase both Heroes' pick rates while reducing their ban rates, since Duelist mains want to test the new skins. This is a bold decision, and it's unclear if it will simply capitalize on their unbalanced performances or is intended to assuage an upcoming nerf/hotfix. Notably, Magik and Black Panther do not appear to receive changes in the upcoming July 31st Patch Notes.
Like all cosmetic drops, the 'Phoenix Force' costumes will lead to a slight player count spike. Marvel Rivals gamers will probably notice faster queue times in all modes and more active lobbies.