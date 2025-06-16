How to Unlock Phoenix Knight Moon Knight and Binary Fist Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals Season 2
Marvel Rivals' Duelists are enjoying plenty of skin releases this Season. Iron Fist and Moon Knight will be the next recipients, as new Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight skins will come to the in-game shop soon. Let's walk through the costumes' appearances, release dates, possible costs and impacts so you can ready yourself to rise above the flames of battle with a fresh aesthetic.
Marvel Rivals Announces Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight Skins for Iron Fist and Moon Knight
On June 16, 2025, Marvel Rivals' X.com account announced two new Hero skin sets: 'Binary Fist' Iron Fist and 'Phoenix Knight' Moon Knight. The duo are both Duelists, Marvel Rivals' DPS role. The game's team describes the costume release:
"Charge your might and spark up the battlefield to full ignition! Channel eternal glory and bring on the heat with Iron Fist's Binary Fist and Moon Knight's Phoenix Knight costumes. Embrace the Chi and rise from the ashes in style!"
Iron Fist's 'Binary Fist' set includes a snazzy silver mechanical suit with red accents. It gives him a fresh mohawk haircut and flame-themed ability animations. Meanwhile, Moon Knight embraces the fire with a deep red cloak, golden armor and blazing karambits.
Moon Knight's Phoenix Knight costume also has roots in comic book lore. It draws inspiration from Marvel's Phoenix Force arc, where he teamed up with the Avengers to defend the world from Khonshu.
When Will Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight Release?
According to Marvel Rivals' announcement, Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight will be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 2:00 UTC. In some locations, the skins will arrive a day earlier. Let's quickly walk through a conversion for players in other time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): 7 PM (June 19)
- East Coast US (EDT): 10 PM (June 19)
- United Kingdom (GMT): 3 AM (All dates below are June 20)
- Central Europe (CET): 4 AM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 11 AM
How Much Will Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not yet revealed any price point for the Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight skins. However, Magneto already has a Binary Sword skin with a similar theme and design. Magneto's costume is Legendary tier, so Iron Fist's will probably match this rank or rise above it. Since Binary Sword Magneto is free from the Combat Chest, it's difficult to pinpoint a precise cost estimate.
How to Buy Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight
Once Binary Fist Iron Fist and Phoenix Knight Moon Knight arrive, they will appear in the Marvel Rivals Store. Players can navigate to the top middle of the home screen to locate this tab. The new cosmetics will likely appear in a featured banner for a limited time. If players cannot immediately locate them, they can also filter through the Store page's Costumes filter. Individual Heroes will also have this filter option available.
Since the upcoming skins are premium items, they will most likely cost Units, Marvel Rivals' main in-game currency. Players can either obtain Units through the Battle Pass or by converting Lattice at a 1:1 ratio.
Esports Impact
According to rivalsmeta.com, a Hero stat-tracking site, Iron Fist is one of the strongest Duelists in Diamond+ ranks with a 51.72% win rate. However, Moon Knight is struggling as the second-worst DPS with a mere 44.60% win rate. He is worse than Squirrel Girl, but still stronger than Black Widow.
A reimagined Costume won't fix Moon Knight's issues, but it will make him more visible in the meta by increasing his pick rate and lowering his ban rate. Iron Fist will see similar effects. Like every update, players can also expect a small population spike as users rush to try the skins. This will result in faster queue times and more active servers.