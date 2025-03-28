Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle Guide: Price and All Rewards
- Get a new Venom skin and more rewards for less than $3.
- Pick what skin you want as a prize!
- Don't forget to pick up your daily items.
Marvel Rivals introduces new content every week, but the Pick-Up Bundle might just be one of the best deals and most creative new launches the game has seen up to this point.
The Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle is like a mini-battle pass that includes its own set of rewards that players can earn by playing daily matches. It also introduces a new Costume Coin item that will let players unlock at least one premium skin for a fraction of the store’s normal cost.
What is the Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle? Cost, Features, and More
The Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle is a new item available in the “Exchange” section of the in-game store. It is a bundle that includes a set of rewards, like a new Venom skin, you can earn by playing daily matches.
The Pick-Up Bundle costs $2.99, or your local region’s equivalent, on your platform of choice. That is a direct cost listed on the bundle, meaning you won’t be able to use your existing Units or Lattice to collect it like you would one of the game’s battle passes.
In this bundle, you will instantly unlock the new Venom Hyper Orange costume and then gain access to seven other claimable rewards. To collect a reward, you must complete three matches, after which can claim the next reward available in the displayed order.
This may only be done once per day, meaning you must play three matches on seven different days to clear the bundle. Any matches played in Quick Match, Competitive, Conquest, Doom Match, Practice vs. AI, and Clone Rumble will count towards that daily total.
All Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle Rewards
Once you grab the Pick-Up Bundle, you can immediately start working to unlock items. Here is a full list of claimable rewards in the Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle:
- Venom - Hyper Orange costume (available immediately after purchase)
- 200 Chrono Tokens (split into four different rewards)
- Hyper Orange Spray
- Hyper Orange Nameplate
- One Costume Coin
As an extra bonus, players who purchased the ongoing Luxury Battle Pass will get bonus Chrono Tokens when claiming the rewards.
If for whatever reason you don’t want to purchase the Pick-Up Bundle, you can also individually purchase the Venom Hyper Orange costume bundle for 800 Units by clicking on the skin from Venom’s cosmetics page.
How to Earn and Use Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals
Costume Coins are another new item introduced to Marvel Rivlas through the Pick-Up Bundle. These coins can be used in the store’s “Exchange” section to claim a costume bundle of your choice from a pre-determined list instead of paying using Units.
This is a huge development, as it means players can spend roughly $3 to get the Pick-Up Bundle, all of its included rewards, and a free skin from a predetermined selection that you can view in the game’s “Exchange” section of the store. This includes Spider-Man’s Bag-Man Beyond, Magik’s Eldritch Armor, and a large selection of the MCU costumes such as the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 variants.
If you don’t want any of the available costumes, you can exchange your Costume Coin for 100 Units instead, though that is a bad deal in terms of value. Most of the exchangeable skins cost around 1,600 Units, meaning you can use the coin and get a roughly $18 costume, or the equivalent of around $1 in in-game currency if you go for the Units instead.
Currently the only way to earn a Costume Coin is through the Pick-Up Bundle, though Marvel Rivals will probably include more options to get them in future products or events now that the concept is already in the game.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 2 Release Date Leaks With More New Skins and Team-Ups
How Long Does the Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle Last?
Based on the wording in the item description, the Pick-Up Bundle is a permanent purchase, meaning once you buy it, it won’t go away until you finish it. The same goes for the Costume Coin exchange, which will only disappear after you swap the coin for a skin or Units.
Players can only purchase one Pick-Up Bundle per account, and it sounds like there is a solid plan on if more of these bundles will be released or not just yet.
According to Marvel Rivals insider Miller Ross, the Pick-Up Bundle is a test of sorts. NetEase is “keeping an eye on the response” but has no current plans to cycle the current bundle out for something new.
Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle Esports Impact
Venom will surely see an uptick in usage after getting two new skins in the last several weeks and a new emote that lets the Symbiote throw it back. But the overall esports or competitive impact for the Pick-Up Bundle will likely be minimal.
If Venom and some dive comp heroes see increased playtime, that could spill over into some ranked play, but the anti-hero is in the bottom half of usage and win rates when it comes to Vanguard heroes across all ranks. But quick play is another story for both Venom and the bundle.
Because the bundle requires players to play daily matches, it gives extra incentive alongside the existing missions and challenges to jump into a queue for at least a few games. That means healthier matchmaking at a casual level because more players in queue means faster and more diverse games.
Related Article: 100 Thieves Dominates NA, But What is Next For Marvel Rivals Esports?