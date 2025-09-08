Marvel Rivals PlayStation 4 Launch Date -- The Memes Are Real
Even five years after its successor came out, Sony's miraculous PlayStation 4 has somehow survived everything thrown at it, but this new challenge could be its toughest one yet. Beyond sharing their plans for the upcoming Season 4, the developers for Marvel Rivals announced that the game would be officially coming to PS4 alongside the seasonal update on September 12.
From both the Dev Vision Vol. 9 and the cinematic trailer for Season 4, it seems that Marvel Rivals will be launching on the base PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim, and PlayStation 4 Pro models. There are also no confirmed plans to bring the game to other last-generation platforms, including the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.
The Community Is More Puzzled Than Anything Else
While the rumor was circulating for some time, players likely did not expect the last-gen launch to arrive this early. Rather than overwhelming praise, the community's reaction to the announcement was bewilderment, imagining how the game could possibly optimize itself to run on 12-year-old hardware.
As you expect, the shock and disbelief quickly turned into jokes and theorycrafting. The majority of memes revolved around the PS4 either running Rivals in pixelated, slideshow-esque visuals, exploding when it boots up the game, or outright crashing if anyone attempts to use a Doctor Strange portal.
However, a common question is whether Marvel Rivals will support cross-generation play. Since this is the game's first attempt to release on more than one console generation, players are wondering if PlayStation 4 owners can queue up with PlayStation 5 owners and vice versa. Although not confirmed, the significant performance divide may render any hopes for cross-gen support moot.
Related Article: College Students Get New Free Marvel Rivals Skins in Season 4 Perks Program
How Will Marvel Rivals Actually Perform On PlayStation 4
Despite the notorious slander, Marvel Rivals may not necessarily run as abhorrently on a last-generation console; in fact, it'll run like most AAA titles that came out on PlayStation 4 after 2018. According to @RivalsLeaks on X, here are the detailed performance metrics:
Console
Resolution
Frame Rate
PlayStation 4
1080p
30
PlayStation 4 Pro
1440p
60
The game's file size will be 40 GB, which, compared to the PlayStation 5 version, is 40% smaller as of its Season 3.5 update.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Explains Its Controversial Matchmaking System
For context, Marvel Rivals on the base PlayStation 5 runs at 60 FPS in Standard (1440p) Mode and 120 FPS in High Refresh Rate (or HFR) Mode. The PlayStation 4 Pro, by comparison, will be able to play the game similarly to the PS5's Standard Mode, although bugs, visual glitches, and frame drops are not taken into consideration.
Esports Impact
Against all odds, the PlayStation 4 has withstood the test of time and still has a sizeable community that actively plays games on it. On top of a fresh meta with the new patch notes, we can see a spike in its competitive scene when Marvel Rivals eventually brings itself to PS4, hosting several small-scale tournaments exclusively for last-gen players.
Of course, the PS4 community has a lot of content to go through, namely all the heroes, including the new Vanguard Angela, various new and returning game modes, and skins either in-game or outlined in Season 4's roadmap.