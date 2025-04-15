The Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup: Schedule, How to Join
Marvel Rivals is offering a new option to competitive console players on the esports grind. New Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cups will occur monthly in 2025, and anyone can register. Let's explore how the events work, their schedules, potential prizes and how players can join.
What are PlayStation Cups?
PlayStation's tournaments, including PlayStation Cups, allow players to compete against others in their same regions. PlayStation Cups have previously occurred for the Battle Royale title Fortnite, where winners earned prestige and prizes. They are unique as notable events in console esports and bridges between in-game Ranked talent and established esports tourneys. In addition, they are accessible to all users to compete in.
Marvel Rivals Joins the PlayStation Cup
On April 12, 2025, Marvel Rivals and PlayStation announced via official social media channels that the game would join PlayStation Cups tournaments. This continues the title's heavy investment in the esports sphere, as the first Marvel Rivals Cup (MRC) recently concluded. Marvel hasn't been shy about tapping ex-Overwatch and Fortnite talents to market to fans.
In addition to offering a high-intensity yet accessible competitive experience, Marvel Rivals players can earn in-game prizes from their participation. Here's a quick list of prizes for each placement:
- 1st Place: 300 Units each, Faction Trophy, Title
- 2nd Place: 200 Units each, Faction Trophy, Title
- 3rd-4th Place: 100 Units each, Faction Trophy, Title
- 5th-8th Place: Faction Trophy, Title
PlayStation's web announcement also mentions "premium rewards like unique emotes, cosmetics, and boosts that enhance gameplay", though it's unclear which will be available.
Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup Format
The Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup event will span the rest of 2025. Its first Challenge event begins on April 26, and Challenges will repeat monthly. Registration and qualification are active, and the event will occur in several stages. Each month's competition will go through a single-elimination bracket with three stages, each featuring eight of the top PlayStation teams.
Players can play in the PlayStation Cup with their Factions. In-game Factions are groups streamlined for high-level tournament participation that function similarly to an independent guild. They allow friends to compete together, win prizes and build repute as teammates. They can include up to twelve members, and players can either create their own Faction or join an existing one.
Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup 2025 Schedule
Here's a full schedule of the game's upcoming PlayStation Cup events:
Note: All times are in UTC -4 (Eastern Daylight Time).
April
- Registration: April 12-26
- Quarterfinals: April 26, 14:00
- Semifinals: April 26, 15:30
- Finals: April 26, 17:00
May
- Registration: May 1 - 31
- Quarterfinals: May 31, 14:00
- Semifinals: May 31, 15:30
- Finals: May 31, 17:00
June
- Registration: June 1 - 28
- Quarterfinals: June 28, 14:00
- Semifinals: June 28, 15:30
- Finals: June 28, 17:00
July
- Registration: July 1-26
- Quarterfinals: July 26, 14:00
- Semifinals: July 26, 15:30
- Finals: July 26, 17:00
August
- Registration: August 1 - 30
- Quarterfinals: August 30, 14:00
- Semifinals: August 30, 15:30
- Finals: August 30, 17:00
September
- Registration: September 1-27
- Quarterfinals: September 27, 14:00
- Semifinals: September 27, 15:30
- Finals: September 27, 17:00
October
- Registration: October 1-25
- Quarterfinals: October 25, 14:00
- Semifinals: October 25, 15:30
- Finals: October 25, 17:00
November
- Registration: November 1-29
- Quarterfinals: November 29, 14:00
- Semifinals: November 29, 15:30
- Finals: November 29, 17:00
December
- Registration: December 1-27
- Quarterfinals: December 27, 14:00
- Semifinals: December 27, 15:30
- Finals: December 27, 17:00
How to Join the Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup
Joining the Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cup is free, and players of any rank can participate. However, they must meet several key requirements first:
- All participants must play on Marvel Rivals' console version.
- Only PlayStation 5 players are eligible to compete.
- Participants must be 16 or older.
After ensuring eligibility, players can enter the tournament directly through the game. Users should see a "Tournament" tab at the top of the screen on the Marvel Rivals home page. Clicking this will allow players to select what event to join. After choosing the "Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cups" option, players must select a region, and then they are ready to participate.