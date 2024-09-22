Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals That Psylocke Is Coming
A recent leak has revealed an unexpected but highly desired character possibly joining the Marvel Rivals roster.
Back in August, Marvel Rival devs told fans to expect some "deep cuts" in their unfinished roster. The hero shooter with Overwatch-like gameplay features heroes and villains from Marvel's massive universe, which has over 10,000 characters. This could mean plenty of wild and surprising characters joining the roster over time.
A trusted leaking group on X known as 404 Leak recently revealed that Psylocke could be coming to Marvel Rivals.
Psylocke Leaked in Marvel Rivals
Earlier today, leakers 404 Leak shared that Psylocke is likely coming to Marvel Rivals. The team even shared the first "official look" at the character's design.
The blend of beautiful butterfly motifs and intense ninja action had Marvel Rivals players shook. Her redesign definitely had Marvel fans floored. Many even said that they were definitely going to have Psylocke as a main once she drops.
Who Is Psylocke in Marvel?
Psylocke appears in the Marvel comics often as part of the X-Men universe. She has been portrayed with a variety of designs, storylines, and identities throughout the years.
Generally, it's accepted that Psylocke is two seperate people who ended up swapping bodies: Betsy Braddock and Kwannon. This was done by The Hand, who originally kidnapped Betsy and brought her to Asia.
Psylocke has telekinetic superpowers. Her powers have changed throughout the years, but Psylocke can read minds, project thoughts and images to others, and use psychic blasts to damage enemies. When she uses her telekinesis to manipulate people, a butterfly shaped aura surrounds her. Psylocke can also teleport.
It's unclear which elements will be used in Marvel Rivals if she is truly arriving to the roster.
When Is Psylocke Coming to Marvel Rivals?
Psylocke has no release date for Marvel Rivals. The developers have not officially confirmed that she's coming. But since leakers allegedly uncovered such a complete character model of Psylocke, she will likely be announced sometime soon.