The Psylocke Swimsuit Skin is Here: Marvel Rivals Summer Special
Marvel Rivals is celebrating summer by offering its superheroes a break from their high-stakes adventures. The new Breezy Butterfly Psylocke and Robe of Relaxation Loki skins are beach-ready with stylish swimsuits and seasonal swag, and they will arrive to the in-game shop soon. Let's explore everything to know about the Psylocke and Loki swimsuit skins, including when they will arrive, how players can get them and how they may affect the game.
Psylocke and Loki Swimsuit Skins: Marvel Rivals Summer Special
Marvel Rivals' summer swimsuit skins leaked several weeks before their release, drawing out a positive response from the community. With potential options for Psylocke, Loki, Thor, The Punisher and Luna Snow, players appreciated the costumes' unique designs and the equal attention paid to male and female characters. Now, several are finally arriving in the shop.
On July 14 2025, Marvel Rivals announced that two Summer Special swimsuit skins would soon appear in-game. The Breezy Butterfly Psylocke skin reimagines Psylocke with a cutout one-piece swimsuit and sheer pink cover-up. The costume includes butterfly-themed accents and also adds a fish charm and a cool mint-green colorway to her katana. Meanwhile, Robe of Relaxation Loki has a luxurious green-and-gold bathrobe, a stylish sun hat and bright pink aviator sunnies.
In an accompanying post on X.com, @Marvel Rivals said the skin line would help players "shine brighter than the summer sun" and stated:
"Loki and Psylocke arrive in style with new summer looks - one divine, the other deadly. Whether you're chasing mischief or peace, do it fabulously [...] let the sun shine - and the chaos begin."
When Will the Marvel Rivals Summer Swimsuit Skins Release?
According to the Marvel Rivals team's announcement post, the Breezy Butterfly Psylocke Skin and the Robe of Relaxation Loki skin will appear in-game on Friday, July 18 2025. The cosmetics will officially launch at 2:00 UTC. Since release time will vary depending on player location, here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PDT): 7 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 10 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 3 PM
- Central Europe (CET): 4 PM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 11 PM
How Much do the Psylocke and Loki Summer Swimsuit Skins Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not yet revealed how much the Breezy Butterfly Psylocke and Robe of Relaxation Loki skins will cost. However, there are several clues from previous skin releases. Similar summer skins, such as Sunshine Raccoon Rocket and Sunshine Squirrel Squirrel Girl, have ranked in at the Legendary or Epic tiers. These costumes typically cost between 1,000 Units and 2,000 Units, which is roughly equivalent to about 10-20 USD.
If Marvel Rivals players purchase the Summer Special Psylocke and Loki skins, they will have to use the game's premium in-game currency, Units. To obtain units, users should buy Lattice from the Currency Shop at the top-right of the home page and convert it at a 1:1 ratio. Some Marvel Rivals skins include Chromas, which change the costume's color palette. Chromas require Unstable Molecules to purchase; these are also obtainable through converting Lattice and have an identical 1:1 value.
How to Get the Marvel Rivals Breezy Butterfly Psylocke and Robe of Relaxation Loki Skins
The Breezy Butterfly Psylocke and Robe of Relaxation Loki skins will be available in the Marvel Rivals in-game shop once they arrive. To access them, players should follow these steps:
- Open Marvel Rivals and navigate to the Store button on the top middle of the Home screen.
- The Breezy Butterfly Psylocke and Robe of Relaxation Loki skins should appear as a featured banner. Players can click on this to access the dedicated page. If this is not the case, players can filter using the 'Costumes' cosmetic tab and scroll until they find them.
- Players can also find the skins by navigating to Psylocke or Loki's Hero pages, selecting 'Costumes' and scrolling to the new releases.
- Click on the yellow 'Purchase' button on the bottom right of the screen.
- Confirm the purchase.
After these steps are complete, the costumes should immediately appear in the player's cosmetic locker. Users can equip them from the Hero page and get back to climbing the ranks.
Esports Impact
The Marvel Rivals player base has expressed excitement for the summer 2025 swimsuit skins and appreciation for their tasteful executions. Releases like this demonstrate NetEase and Marvel's receptiveness to community requests and feedback, also offering a return incentive through fresh content.
While the skins won't provide any Competitive Queue advantages, they may slightly affect Hero visibility. Loki and Psylocke will probably see a pick rate increase and ban rate reduction as returning users scramble to try out their new cosmetics, and the game overall will experience a slight player count surge. For the average Ranked player, this will result in faster queue times and more active games. As of July 14 2025, Psylocke has a middling 9.06% Diamond+ pick rate, and Loki has one of the highest at 24.74% according to rivalsmeta.com.