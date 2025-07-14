The Psylocke Swimsuit Skin is Here: Marvel Rivals Summer Special

✨Shine brighter than the summer sun!🌞



Loki and Psylocke arrive in style with new summer looks - one divine, the other deadly. Whether you're chasing mischief or peace, do it fabulously.



📅 Available: July 17 at 7:00 PM PDT!



Let the sun shine - and the chaos begin.☀️ pic.twitter.com/4Sb4fHWUzV