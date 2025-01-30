Marvel Rivals PvE Mode - Everything We Know
Since the game was released, leaks have pointed to a potential PvE mode coming to Marvel Rivals at some point in the future. Now, it looks like that might include some kind of raid feature with bosses that players must work together to defeat.
The developers for Marvel Rivals have been focused on informing players about the game’s core content, including new heroes and balance updates. This could change, however, as the NetEase Games team is already showing signs of cooking things up for the future.
Will Marvel Rivals Get a PvE or Single-Player Mode?
The information about a potential PvE mode in Marvel Rivals is scarce, even if you include all of the leaked information since the game launched in December. Some signs point to some kind of non-PvP mode being added to the game at some point, however.
On Jan. 6, several different Marvel Rivals leakers revealed that they had heard “from sources” that a PvE mode was playable and they experienced it at some point. At the same time, a different leaker discovered a tag in the game’s client that suggests a PvE mode is still in development.
In a recent store update, additional datamines revealed what looks to be a model for the Kraken, including idle, attack, and death animations. One leaker was even able to get the model visible on one of the game’s maps, showing its scale based on the values in the files.
That same leaker also mentioned the name “Infinity Crisis” as a potential title for the mode, though no other details were shared.
None of this means that the same mode some sources claim to have played wasn’t scrapped, though this model and other information being found in the game’s live client points to it still being at least a possibility.