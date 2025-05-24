Marvel Rivals Razer Collab Includes Free Doctor Strange Skin
Doctor Strange is one of Marvel Rivals' most tech-savvy (and magic-savvy) heroes. A new Marvel Rivals x Razer collab will offer a free Doctor Strange: Master of Black Magic skin with participating purchases. Let's explore everything about the skin, how players can earn it and how it will affect the game.
New Marvel Rivals Doctor Strange: Master of Black Magic Skin
Doctor Strange's Master of Black Magic skin refreshes his outfit with a turquoise cape and orange suit accents. Strange wears wristbands and uses his bright-orange Eldritch Magic. The skin's design is familiar, but it offers a new, more muted color scheme than his original.
How to Get the Free Doctor Strange: Master of Black Magic Skin in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals fans can get the new Doctor Strange: Master of Black Magic skin for free with a participating Razer item purchase. There are some specific rules: mainly, the promotion is only available for particular items purchased through Razer's official website at www.razer.com/store. After buying something, players will receive a Doctor Strange: Master of Black Magic skin code that they can input in Marvel Rivals to obtain it.
These Razer items are eligible for the promotion:
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Razer Cobra Pro
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K
- Razer Firefly V2 Pro Mousepad
- Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
- Razer Enki Gaming Chair
- Razer Freyja Haptics Cushion
- Razer Rogue 16" Backpack V3
How Long Will the Promotion Last?
The Razer x Marvel Rivals collab will only last until Tuesday, July 1 2025. It may also end earlier if the participating items run out, as it is a "while supplies last" campaign.
Esports Impact
Doctor Strange isn't doing so hot in the current Marvel Rivals meta compared to other Vanguards. While his Portal ability will always be useful, it is highly situational and has a long cooldown. Plus, tanks like Emma Frost, Hulk and Groot have kits that more consistently take space and benefit their teammates. According to the stat-tracker site rivalsmeta.com, Doctor Strange currently has the third-lowest win rate of all Vanguards at 48.82% in Diamond+ ranks.
The free Doctor Strange skin offer won't solve this issue, but it could offer the Sorcerer Supreme more playtime and visibility. In addition, Strange maintains a high 22.62% pick rate, although his win rate suffers. While this stat could be inflated as players often swap to him in a last-ditch effort to touch the point, it still demonstrates interest in his kit and character. The Master of Black Magic skin could take the pick rate even higher.